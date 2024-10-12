DMart Q2 Results: Avenue Supermarts reported a net profit of ₹ 659.58 crore in the July-September quarter, compared to ₹ 623.56 crore in the year-ago period.

DMart Q2 Results: Investor Radhakishan Damani-backed Avenue Supermarts Ltd., which operates the retail supermarket brand of DMart, announced its July to September results for the financial year 2024-25.

The company reported a 5.77 per cent hike in net profit for the quarter at ₹659.58 crore, compared to ₹623.56 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the company's consolidated financial statements filed at BSE on Saturday, October 12.

Avenue Supermarts shares closed 0.74 per cent lower at ₹4,572.35 after Friday's trading session, compared to ₹4,606.45 at the previous market close. The company released the results on Saturday.

The retail giant's revenue from operations rose 14.41 per cent in the July to September quarter of the financial year 2024-25 at ₹14,444.50 crore, compared to ₹12,624.37 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the company filing with the exchange.

“Overall H1 FY 2025 like-for-like revenue growth was 7.4% for 2 years and older stores. The Q2 FY 2025 like-for-like revenue growth for the same cohort of stores was at 5.5%. We clearly see impact of online grocery formats including DMart Ready in large metro DMart stores which operate at a very high turnover per square feet of revenue. DMart Ready business grew by 21.8% in H1 FY2025," said Neville Noronha, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of Avenue Supermarts Limited, in the press release.

The company's net cash flow from its operational activities increased 13.87 per cent to ₹2,332.87 crore for the quarter ended September 30 in the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹2,048.66 year-on-year, as per the statements.

Dmart's expenses rose by 14.94 per cent for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25 at ₹13,574.83 crore, compared to ₹11,809.35 crore in the same period the previous year.

About Dmart The hypermarket chain brand Dmart, which opened its first store in Mumbai in the year 2002, now operates 377 operating stores with a Retail Business Area of 15.8 million sq. ft across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, NCR, Chhattisgarh and Daman, according to the company.

Dmart also said that it follows an Everyday low cost - Everyday low price (EDLC-EDLP) strategy, which targets procuring goods at competitive prices and then uses operational and distribution efficiency to deliver value for money to its customers at the competing prices, as per the release.