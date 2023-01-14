DMart Q3: Profit up by 6.6% to 589.68 cr, revenue rises by 25%

"Q3 saw our revenues grow by 24.7% over the corresponding quarter of last year. FMCG and staples segment continued to outperform the general merchandise and apparel segments. Gross margin percentage decline over the corresponding quarter of last year is a reflection of this mix change. Discretionary non-FMCG sales did not do as well as expected in this quarter," said Neville Noronha, CEO & Managing Director, Avenue Supermarts Limited.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}