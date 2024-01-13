 DMart Q3 Results: Avenue Supermarts net profit rises 17% to ₹691 crore, revenue up 17% YoY | Mint
DMart Q3 Results: Avenue Supermarts net profit rises 17% to ₹691 crore, revenue up 17% YoY

DMart Q3 Results: Avenue Supermarts net profit rises 17% to ₹691 crore, revenue up 17% YoY

DMart store at Ghodbunder Road, Thane. Photo by Aniruddha Chowdhury/MintPremium
DMart store at Ghodbunder Road, Thane. Photo by Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

DMart Q3 Results: Ace investor Radhakishan Damani-backed Avenue Supermarts which operates the retail chain DMart, announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a rise of 17 per cent in its consolidated net profit at 690.61 crore, compared to 589.68 crore in the year-ago period.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Published: 13 Jan 2024, 04:40 PM IST
