DMart Q3 Results: Avenue Supermarts net profit rises 17% to ₹691 crore, revenue up 17% YoY
DMart Q3 Results: Ace investor Radhakishan Damani-backed Avenue Supermarts which operates the retail chain DMart, announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a rise of 17 per cent in its consolidated net profit at ₹690.61 crore, compared to ₹589.68 crore in the year-ago period.