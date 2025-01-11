DMart Q3 Results: Ace investor Radhakishan Damani-backed Avenue Supermarts, which operates the retail chain DMart, announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Saturday, January 11, reporting a rise of 4.7 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹723.72 crore, compared to ₹690.61 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The hypermarket chain operator's revenue from operations in the third quarter of current fiscal rose 17.6 per cent to ₹15,972.55 crore compared to ₹13,572.47 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses in the December quarter rose to ₹15,001.64 crore from ₹12,656.46 crore in the same period last year.