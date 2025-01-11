DMart Q3 Results: Ace investor Radhakishan Damani-backed Avenue Supermarts, which operates the retail chain DMart, announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Saturday, January 11, reporting a rise of 4.79 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹723.72 crore, compared to ₹690.61 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The hypermarket chain operator's revenue from operations in the third quarter of the current fiscal year rose 17.68 per cent to ₹15,972.55 crore, compared to ₹13,572.47 crore in the year-ago period. The company's total expenses in the October-December quarter rose 18.52 per cent to ₹15,001.64 crore from ₹12,656.46 crore in the same period last year.
DMart Q3 Results - Key Metrics
D-Mart follows the Everyday low cost—everyday low price strategy, which aims to procure goods at competitive prices, use operational and distribution efficiency, and deliver value for money to customers by selling at competitive prices.