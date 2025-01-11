Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  DMart Q3 Results: Avenue Supermarts net profit rises 4.7% to 723 crore, revenue up 17.6% YoY
BREAKING NEWS

DMart Q3 Results: Avenue Supermarts net profit rises 4.7% to ₹723 crore, revenue up 17.6% YoY

Nikita Prasad

  • DMart Q3 Results: Avenue Supartmarts reported a net profit of 723 crore in the December quarter, compared to 690.61 crore in the year-ago period.

DMart Q1 Results: Avenue Suoermart’s net profit rose 4.7 per cent to 723 crore in the December quarter of FY25. In Picture: DMart store at Ghodbunder Road, Thane. Photo by Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

DMart Q3 Results: Ace investor Radhakishan Damani-backed Avenue Supermarts, which operates the retail chain DMart, announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Saturday, January 11, reporting a rise of 4.79 per cent in consolidated net profit at 723.72 crore, compared to 690.61 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The hypermarket chain operator's revenue from operations in the third quarter of the current fiscal year rose 17.68 per cent to 15,972.55 crore, compared to 13,572.47 crore in the year-ago period. The company's total expenses in the October-December quarter rose 18.52 per cent to 15,001.64 crore from 12,656.46 crore in the same period last year.

DMart Q3 Results - Key Metrics

D-Mart follows the Everyday low cost—everyday low price strategy, which aims to procure goods at competitive prices, use operational and distribution efficiency, and deliver value for money to customers by selling at competitive prices.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.