DMart Q4 results: Net profit jumps 22% YoY to ₹563.1 crore, revenue up 20%

DMart Q4 results: Avenue Supermarts Limited, which owns retail chain DMart released their January to March quarter results on Saturday and posted a 22% year on year jump in their net profits. The profit after tax (PAT) of the company rose from ₹460.1 crore in Q4FY23 to ₹563.1 crore during the period under review.

