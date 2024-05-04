DMart Q4 results: Net profit jumps 22% YoY to ₹563.1 crore, revenue up 20%
DMart Q4 results: The revenue from operations of the company rose from ₹10,594 crore to ₹12,726.5 crore
DMart Q4 results: Avenue Supermarts Limited, which owns retail chain DMart released their January to March quarter results on Saturday and posted a 22% year on year jump in their net profits. The profit after tax (PAT) of the company rose from ₹460.1 crore in Q4FY23 to ₹563.1 crore during the period under review.
