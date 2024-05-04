Active Stocks
DMart Q4 results: Net profit jumps 22% YoY to ₹563.1 crore, revenue up 20%

DMart Q4 results: The revenue from operations of the company rose from ₹10,594 crore to ₹12,726.5 crore

DMart Q4 results: Avenue Supermarts released there Q4FY24 results on SaturdayPremium
DMart Q4 results: Avenue Supermarts Limited, which owns retail chain DMart released their January to March quarter results on Saturday and posted a 22% year on year jump in their net profits. The profit after tax (PAT) of the company rose from 460.1 crore in Q4FY23 to 563.1 crore during the period under review. 

Published: 04 May 2024, 04:01 PM IST
