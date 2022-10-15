Home / Companies / Company Results /  DMart results: Avenue Supermart's net Q2 profit jumps 29%

DMart results: Avenue Supermart has announced its quarterly results for recently ended September 2022 quarter. On account of decrease in its expenses (both QoQ and YoY), the company has reported near 29 per cent jump in net profit after tax. In Q2FY23, company's net profit after tax stands at 730.48 crore against 564.03 crore in Q2FY22. 

The company also managed to improve its profit after tax (PAT) as it has reported a PAT of 790.35 crore in recently ended September 2022 quarter against 753.34 crore in Q2FY22.

The company has reported improvement in its expenses on bother quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and Year-on-Year (YoY) basis. In Q2FY23, Avenue Supermart has reported total expenses at 9.638.07 crore whereas it stood at 11.997.25 crore in Q2FY22. In Q1FY23, its total expenses stood at 8,934 crore. So, the company has managed to bring down its expenses on both quarterly and yearly basis.

DMart's total comprehensive income in Q2FY23 stands at 727.19 crore whereas it stood at 561.16 crore in Q2FY22. In Q2FY23, company's total comprehensive income was reported at 678.77 crore.  So, the Indian retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets in India has managed to improve its comprehensive income.

The retail corporation has reported improvement in its total assets in first six months of current financial year as well. The company has reported a total asset of 17152.11 crore after end of July to September 2022 quarter whereas its total asset stood at 15403.96 crore at the end of FY22. So, in first six months of financial year 2022-23, Avenue Supermart has reported around 11.35 per cent rise in total asset.

Company's total non-current assets have been reported at 11 791.72 crore in Q2FY23 while its total current assets stand at 5360.39 crore after the end of September 2022 quarter.

MINT PREMIUM See All

However, company's equity and liabilities have also gone up in first six months of current fiscal. After end of September 2022 quarter, company's total equity and liabilities stands at 17,152.11 crore that was standing at 15,403.96 crore after the end of financial year 2021-22.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout