DMart results: Avenue Supermart has announced its quarterly results for recently ended September 2022 quarter. On account of decrease in its expenses (both QoQ and YoY), the company has reported near 29 per cent jump in net profit after tax. In Q2FY23, company's net profit after tax stands at ₹730.48 crore against ₹564.03 crore in Q2FY22.

The company also managed to improve its profit after tax (PAT) as it has reported a PAT of ₹790.35 crore in recently ended September 2022 quarter against ₹753.34 crore in Q2FY22.

The company has reported improvement in its expenses on bother quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and Year-on-Year (YoY) basis. In Q2FY23, Avenue Supermart has reported total expenses at ₹9.638.07 crore whereas it stood at ₹11.997.25 crore in Q2FY22. In Q1FY23, its total expenses stood at ₹8,934 crore. So, the company has managed to bring down its expenses on both quarterly and yearly basis.

DMart's total comprehensive income in Q2FY23 stands at ₹727.19 crore whereas it stood at ₹561.16 crore in Q2FY22. In Q2FY23, company's total comprehensive income was reported at ₹678.77 crore. So, the Indian retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets in India has managed to improve its comprehensive income.

The retail corporation has reported improvement in its total assets in first six months of current financial year as well. The company has reported a total asset of ₹17152.11 crore after end of July to September 2022 quarter whereas its total asset stood at ₹15403.96 crore at the end of FY22. So, in first six months of financial year 2022-23, Avenue Supermart has reported around 11.35 per cent rise in total asset.

Company's total non-current assets have been reported at ₹11 791.72 crore in Q2FY23 while its total current assets stand at ₹5360.39 crore after the end of September 2022 quarter.

However, company's equity and liabilities have also gone up in first six months of current fiscal. After end of September 2022 quarter, company's total equity and liabilities stands at ₹17,152.11 crore that was standing at ₹15,403.96 crore after the end of financial year 2021-22.