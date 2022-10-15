DMart results: Avenue Supermart's net Q2 profit jumps 29%2 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2022, 02:56 PM IST
- DMart results: Avenue Supermart has reported rise in net profit after tax from ₹564.03 crore in Q2FY22 to ₹730.48 crore in Q2FY23
DMart results: Avenue Supermart has announced its quarterly results for recently ended September 2022 quarter. On account of decrease in its expenses (both QoQ and YoY), the company has reported near 29 per cent jump in net profit after tax. In Q2FY23, company's net profit after tax stands at ₹730.48 crore against ₹564.03 crore in Q2FY22.