DMart results: Avenue Supermart's net Q2 profit jumps 29%

The retail corporation has reported improvement in its total assets in first six months of current financial year as well. The company has reported a total asset of ₹17152.11 crore after end of July to September 2022 quarter whereas its total asset stood at ₹15403.96 crore at the end of FY22. So, in first six months of financial year 2022-23, Avenue Supermart has reported around 11.35 per cent rise in total asset.