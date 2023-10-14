DMart Q2FY24 results declared. Total revenue of Avenue Supermart jumps 18.5% to ₹12,308 crore
DMart results Q2FY24: Total Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 stood at Rs.12,308 crore, as compared to Rs.10,385 crore in the same period last year
DMart results Q2FY24: Avenue Supermart Ltd has declared its July to September 2023 quarterly numbers today. As per the exchange filing, the company has logged 18.50 per cent jump in total revenue on year-on-year basis. Company's EBITDA margin stood at 8.1% in Q2FY24 as compared to 8.6% in Q2FY23.