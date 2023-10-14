DMart results Q2FY24: Avenue Supermart Ltd has declared its July to September 2023 quarterly numbers today. As per the exchange filing, the company has logged 18.50 per cent jump in total revenue on year-on-year basis. Company's EBITDA margin stood at 8.1% in Q2FY24 as compared to 8.6% in Q2FY23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking on Q2 results 2023 of the company, Neville Noronha, CEO & Managing Director, Avenue Supermarts Limited said, "Q2 FY 2024 saw revenue growth of 18.5% as compared to the corresponding quarter of last year. Our gross margins continue to be lower compared to the same period in the previous year due to lesser contribution from the higher margin General Merchandise and Apparel business. We opened 9 new stores during the quarter taking our total store count to 336."

Aenue Supermart standalone results Avenue Supermart Ltd informed Indian exchanges about the financial results citing, "Total Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 stood at ₹12,308 crore, as compared to Rs10,385 crore in the same period last year. Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in Q2FY24 stood at ₹1,002 crore, as compared to Rs. 895 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. EBITDA margin stood at 8.1% in Q2FY24 as compared to 8.6% in Q2FY23." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Net Profit stood at Rs. 659 crore for Q2FY24, as compared to Rs. 730 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. PAT margin stood at 5.3% in Q2FY24 as compared to 7.0% in Q2FY23.

Basic Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2FY24 stood at Rs.10.12, as compared to Rs.11.28 for Q2FY23.

Total Revenue for H1FY24 stood at Rs. 23,892 crore, as compared to Rs. 20,192 crore in the same period last year. Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in H1FY24 stood at Rs. 2,038 crore, as compared to Rs. 1,903 crore during H1FY23. EBITDA margin stood at 8.5% in H1FY24 as compared to 9.4% in H1FY23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Net Profit stood at Rs.1,354 crore for H1FY24, as compared to Rs. 1,410 crore in H1FY23. PAT margin stood at 5.6% in H1FY24 as compared to 7.0% in H1FY23.

Basic Earnings per share (EPS) for H1FY24 stood at Rs.20.82, as compared to Rs.21.77 for H1FY23.

The Company opened its first store in Mumbai, Maharashtra in 2002. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had 336 operating stores with Retail Business Area of 13.9 million sq. ft across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, NCR, Chhattisgarh and Punjab. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

