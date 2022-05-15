Avenue Supermarts Ltd., that owns and operates D‐Mart stores has rolled out its e-commerce business in 12 cities across India; it added seven new cities in the last financial year, the company said during its Q4 and full year earnings released Saturday.

“Gradual expansion of our e‐commerce business continued during the year. We are now present in 12 cities across the country. We commenced operations in 7 new cities during the year – Bhopal, Indore, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Surat, Vadodara and Vizag and continued our steady expansion during the year in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune," it said.

DMart Ready has had a tremendous year, the company said. However, post the omicron wave, the e-commerce business has slowed down its growth trajectory.

“Top line sales this year were slightly more than double that of last year. At a fundamental level, we believe that for grocery, e-commerce is a channel of convenience while brick and mortar is still the channel of joy, except for the effort to reach the store and the time to wait at the checkout. Each has its own unique magic. We will operate both channels to the best of our abilities with a mindset to improve on these principles and ensure that the value to the shopper remains supreme," the retailer added.

In FY22 the retailer had 284 stores up from 234 in the year ago period; an addition of 50 stores in year. We had a record opening this year primarily because of delayed openings in the previous year due to covid, the company said.

“Total revenue for FY22 stood at ₹30,353 crore, as compared to ₹23,787 crore in the same period last year. Net profit for the year stood at ₹1,616 crore for FY22 against ₹1,165 crore in FY21.

D‐Mart is a national supermarket chain that offers foods, non‐foods (FMCG) and general merchandise and apparel products.

Meanwhile, DMart Ready allows its customers to order a broad range of grocery and household products through its mobile app and through the website www.dmart.in. Customers can either self-pick up their online orders from any designated Dmart Ready Pickup points or get them delivered at their door step.