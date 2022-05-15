DMart's e-commerce business live in 12 cities

“Top line sales this year were slightly more than double that of last year. At a fundamental level, we believe that for grocery, e-commerce is a channel of convenience while brick and mortar is still the channel of joy, except for the effort to reach the store and the time to wait at the checkout. Each has its own unique magic. We will operate both channels to the best of our abilities with a mindset to improve on these principles and ensure that the value to the shopper remains supreme," the retailer added.