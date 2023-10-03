Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  DMart's revenue jumped by 18.5% YoY to 12,308 crore in Q2

DMart's revenue from operation increased by 18.5% to Rs12,308 crore in Q2FY24 against 10,384.66 crore during the same quarte a year ago.

DMart revenue jumped by 18.5 per cent to 12,307.72 crore in Q2

Owner of DMart retail chain, Avenue Supermarts Ltd, reported an 18.5% rise in its standalone revenue from operations

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain DMart, on Wednesday reported an 18.51 per cent increase in its standalone revenue from operations to 12,307.72 crore against 10,384.66 crore in a year ago period.

Moreover, the company had registered a revenue from operations of 7,649.64 crore in the July-September quarter in FY22, Avenue Supermarts informed BSE in a regulatory filing.

"Standalone Revenue from operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, stood at 12,307.72 crore," said Avenue Supermarts in the regulatory filing while sharing the company's update at the end of the quarter.

The total number of DMart stores as of September 30, 2023 stood at 336. In the July-September quarter of FY22, Avenue Supermarts' standalone revenue stood at 7,649.64 crore.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets which include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Updated: 03 Oct 2023, 07:10 PM IST
