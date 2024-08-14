DMCC Speciality Chemicals Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 56.32% YoY

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Q1 Results Live : DMCC Speciality Chemicals declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company's topline saw a slight decline of 0.32% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit experienced a significant drop of 56.32% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 1.62%, but profit plummeted by 76.27%.

One of the key factors contributing to the decline in profitability is the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses surged by 15.11% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and saw an increase of 16.47% YoY.

Despite the challenges, the company's operating income showed some resilience with a 52.21% increase QoQ. However, on a YoY basis, operating income decreased by 36.67%, reflecting the broader struggles in maintaining profitability.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.55, which represents a 56.35% decline YoY. This decline in EPS underscores the significant impact of the increased expenses and reduced profits on shareholder value.

In terms of market performance, DMCC Speciality Chemicals has delivered a 4.26% return over the past week. However, the stock has faced challenges in the longer term, with a -1.28% return over the last six months and a -11.73% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, DMCC Speciality Chemicals has a market capitalization of ₹729.87 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹380 and ₹245.25, respectively, indicating significant volatility over the past year.

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 85.32 83.96 +1.62% 85.59 -0.32% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 10.55 9.16 +15.11% 9.06 +16.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.17 4.33 -3.74% 3.56 +17.1% Total Operating Expense 80.64 80.89 -0.3% 78.21 +3.11% Operating Income 4.67 3.07 +52.21% 7.38 -36.67% Net Income Before Taxes 1.87 8.51 -78.07% 4.83 -61.34% Net Income 1.37 5.77 -76.27% 3.14 -56.32% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.55 2.31 -76.19% 1.26 -56.35%