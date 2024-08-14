DMCC Speciality Chemicals Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 56.32% YoY

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Q1 Results Live : DMCC Speciality Chemicals declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company's topline saw a slight decline of 0.32% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit experienced a significant drop of 56.32% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 1.62%, but profit plummeted by 76.27%.
One of the key factors contributing to the decline in profitability is the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses surged by 15.11% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and saw an increase of 16.47% YoY.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
Despite the challenges, the company's operating income showed some resilience with a 52.21% increase QoQ. However, on a YoY basis, operating income decreased by 36.67%, reflecting the broader struggles in maintaining profitability.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.55, which represents a 56.35% decline YoY. This decline in EPS underscores the significant impact of the increased expenses and reduced profits on shareholder value.
In terms of market performance, DMCC Speciality Chemicals has delivered a 4.26% return over the past week. However, the stock has faced challenges in the longer term, with a -1.28% return over the last six months and a -11.73% year-to-date (YTD) return.
Currently, DMCC Speciality Chemicals has a market capitalization of ₹729.87 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹380 and ₹245.25, respectively, indicating significant volatility over the past year.
DMCC Speciality Chemicals Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|85.32
|83.96
|+1.62%
|85.59
|-0.32%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|10.55
|9.16
|+15.11%
|9.06
|+16.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.17
|4.33
|-3.74%
|3.56
|+17.1%
|Total Operating Expense
|80.64
|80.89
|-0.3%
|78.21
|+3.11%
|Operating Income
|4.67
|3.07
|+52.21%
|7.38
|-36.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.87
|8.51
|-78.07%
|4.83
|-61.34%
|Net Income
|1.37
|5.77
|-76.27%
|3.14
|-56.32%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.55
|2.31
|-76.19%
|1.26
|-56.35%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.37Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹85.32Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar