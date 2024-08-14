Hello User
DMCC Speciality Chemicals Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 56.32% YoY

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 56.32% YoY

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0.32% YoY & profit decreased by 56.32% YoY

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Q1 Results Live

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Q1 Results Live : DMCC Speciality Chemicals declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company's topline saw a slight decline of 0.32% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit experienced a significant drop of 56.32% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 1.62%, but profit plummeted by 76.27%.

One of the key factors contributing to the decline in profitability is the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses surged by 15.11% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and saw an increase of 16.47% YoY.

Despite the challenges, the company's operating income showed some resilience with a 52.21% increase QoQ. However, on a YoY basis, operating income decreased by 36.67%, reflecting the broader struggles in maintaining profitability.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.55, which represents a 56.35% decline YoY. This decline in EPS underscores the significant impact of the increased expenses and reduced profits on shareholder value.

In terms of market performance, DMCC Speciality Chemicals has delivered a 4.26% return over the past week. However, the stock has faced challenges in the longer term, with a -1.28% return over the last six months and a -11.73% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, DMCC Speciality Chemicals has a market capitalization of 729.87 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low are 380 and 245.25, respectively, indicating significant volatility over the past year.

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue85.3283.96+1.62%85.59-0.32%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10.559.16+15.11%9.06+16.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.174.33-3.74%3.56+17.1%
Total Operating Expense80.6480.89-0.3%78.21+3.11%
Operating Income4.673.07+52.21%7.38-36.67%
Net Income Before Taxes1.878.51-78.07%4.83-61.34%
Net Income1.375.77-76.27%3.14-56.32%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.552.31-76.19%1.26-56.35%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.37Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹85.32Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

