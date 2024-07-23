Dodla Dairy Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 85.94% YOY

Dodla Dairy Q1 Results Live : Dodla Dairy declared their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024, showcasing impressive growth in both revenue and profit. The topline increased by 10.71% year-over-year, while the profit saw a significant rise of 85.94% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Dodla Dairy experienced a revenue growth of 15.77% and a profit increase of 38.85%.

The company's Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 17.15% quarter-over-quarter and 13.09% year-over-year, indicating a need for cost management strategies.

On the operational front, Dodla Dairy's operating income surged by 52.21% q-o-q and an impressive 98.15% Y-o-Y, reflecting efficient business operations.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹10.81, marking an 83.84% increase Y-o-Y, showcasing strong financial performance.

Market performance wise, Dodla Dairy delivered a 10.92% return in the last 1 week, 46.26% return in the last 6 months, and a significant 41.8% Year-to-Date (YTD) return, attracting investor interest.

Currently, Dodla Dairy holds a market capitalization of ₹7408.63 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1346.1 & ₹651.25 respectively, indicating market stability.

Analyst recommendations as of 23 Jul, 2024, reveal that out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, while 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating, aligning with a consensus Strong Buy recommendation.

Overall, Dodla Dairy's Q1 results reflect robust financial performance, operational efficiency, and positive market sentiments, positioning the company for sustained growth in the upcoming quarters.

Dodla Dairy Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 911.6 787.45 +15.77% 823.43 +10.71% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 39.49 33.7 +17.15% 34.92 +13.09% Depreciation/ Amortization 18.2 18.33 -0.69% 16.48 +10.46% Total Operating Expense 824.68 730.34 +12.92% 779.56 +5.79% Operating Income 86.92 57.1 +52.21% 43.86 +98.15% Net Income Before Taxes 92.8 64.14 +44.67% 50.72 +82.95% Net Income 65.02 46.83 +38.85% 34.97 +85.94% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.81 7.79 +38.77% 5.88 +83.84%