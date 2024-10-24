Dodla Dairy Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 45.35% YOY

Dodla Dairy Q2 Results Live : Dodla Dairy declared their Q2 results on 23 Oct, 2024, reporting a robust increase in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 29.94% year-on-year, while profit rose significantly by 45.35% compared to the same quarter last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the results present a mixed picture. Revenue grew by 9.44%, but profit saw a slight decline of 2.53%. This indicates that while the overall performance year-on-year is strong, the quarterly performance has faced some challenges.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a marginal increase of 0.57% quarter-on-quarter, but a notable rise of 17% year-on-year, highlighting increased operational costs that may impact future profitability.

Dodla Dairy's operating income was down by 10.77% quarter-on-quarter but showed a remarkable increase of 46.33% year-on-year. This suggests that the company has been able to enhance its operational efficiency over the longer term despite recent quarterly fluctuations.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹10.54, marking a year-on-year increase of 45.18%. This is a positive indicator for shareholders as it reflects the company's strong profit growth.

In terms of stock performance, Dodla Dairy has delivered a -3.47% return in the last week, a substantial 30.26% return over the past six months, and an impressive 44.61% year-to-date return, showcasing overall strong market performance despite recent short-term volatility.

As of now, Dodla Dairy has a market capitalization of ₹7661.63 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1346.1 and a low of ₹664.05, indicating significant investor interest and stock value fluctuation.

Analyst sentiment remains cautiously optimistic. As of 24 Oct, 2024, among three analysts covering Dodla Dairy, one has issued a 'Hold' rating, another a 'Buy' rating, and the last a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation currently stands at 'Buy', reflecting confidence in the company's long-term growth prospects.

Dodla Dairy Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 997.62 911.6 +9.44% 767.75 +29.94% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 39.71 39.49 +0.57% 33.94 +17% Depreciation/ Amortization 18.7 18.2 +2.76% 17.24 +8.47% Total Operating Expense 920.07 824.68 +11.57% 714.75 +28.73% Operating Income 77.55 86.92 -10.77% 53 +46.33% Net Income Before Taxes 86.27 92.8 -7.03% 59.29 +45.52% Net Income 63.38 65.02 -2.53% 43.6 +45.35% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.54 10.81 -2.5% 7.26 +45.18%