Dodla Dairy Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 45.35% YOY

Dodla Dairy Q2 Results Live : Dodla Dairy declared their Q2 results on 23 Oct, 2024, reporting a robust increase in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 29.94% year-on-year, while profit rose significantly by 45.35% compared to the same quarter last year.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the results present a mixed picture. Revenue grew by 9.44%, but profit saw a slight decline of 2.53%. This indicates that while the overall performance year-on-year is strong, the quarterly performance has faced some challenges.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a marginal increase of 0.57% quarter-on-quarter, but a notable rise of 17% year-on-year, highlighting increased operational costs that may impact future profitability.
Dodla Dairy's operating income was down by 10.77% quarter-on-quarter but showed a remarkable increase of 46.33% year-on-year. This suggests that the company has been able to enhance its operational efficiency over the longer term despite recent quarterly fluctuations.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹10.54, marking a year-on-year increase of 45.18%. This is a positive indicator for shareholders as it reflects the company's strong profit growth.
In terms of stock performance, Dodla Dairy has delivered a -3.47% return in the last week, a substantial 30.26% return over the past six months, and an impressive 44.61% year-to-date return, showcasing overall strong market performance despite recent short-term volatility.
As of now, Dodla Dairy has a market capitalization of ₹7661.63 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1346.1 and a low of ₹664.05, indicating significant investor interest and stock value fluctuation.
Analyst sentiment remains cautiously optimistic. As of 24 Oct, 2024, among three analysts covering Dodla Dairy, one has issued a 'Hold' rating, another a 'Buy' rating, and the last a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation currently stands at 'Buy', reflecting confidence in the company's long-term growth prospects.
Dodla Dairy Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|997.62
|911.6
|+9.44%
|767.75
|+29.94%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|39.71
|39.49
|+0.57%
|33.94
|+17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|18.7
|18.2
|+2.76%
|17.24
|+8.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|920.07
|824.68
|+11.57%
|714.75
|+28.73%
|Operating Income
|77.55
|86.92
|-10.77%
|53
|+46.33%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|86.27
|92.8
|-7.03%
|59.29
|+45.52%
|Net Income
|63.38
|65.02
|-2.53%
|43.6
|+45.35%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.54
|10.81
|-2.5%
|7.26
|+45.18%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹63.38Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹997.62Cr
