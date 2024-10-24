Hello User
Dodla Dairy Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 45.35% YOY

Dodla Dairy Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 45.35% YOY

Livemint

Dodla Dairy Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 29.94% YoY & profit increased by 45.35% YoY.

Dodla Dairy Q2 Results Live

Dodla Dairy Q2 Results Live : Dodla Dairy declared their Q2 results on 23 Oct, 2024, reporting a robust increase in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 29.94% year-on-year, while profit rose significantly by 45.35% compared to the same quarter last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the results present a mixed picture. Revenue grew by 9.44%, but profit saw a slight decline of 2.53%. This indicates that while the overall performance year-on-year is strong, the quarterly performance has faced some challenges.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a marginal increase of 0.57% quarter-on-quarter, but a notable rise of 17% year-on-year, highlighting increased operational costs that may impact future profitability.

Dodla Dairy's operating income was down by 10.77% quarter-on-quarter but showed a remarkable increase of 46.33% year-on-year. This suggests that the company has been able to enhance its operational efficiency over the longer term despite recent quarterly fluctuations.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 10.54, marking a year-on-year increase of 45.18%. This is a positive indicator for shareholders as it reflects the company's strong profit growth.

In terms of stock performance, Dodla Dairy has delivered a -3.47% return in the last week, a substantial 30.26% return over the past six months, and an impressive 44.61% year-to-date return, showcasing overall strong market performance despite recent short-term volatility.

As of now, Dodla Dairy has a market capitalization of 7661.63 Cr, with a 52-week high of 1346.1 and a low of 664.05, indicating significant investor interest and stock value fluctuation.

Analyst sentiment remains cautiously optimistic. As of 24 Oct, 2024, among three analysts covering Dodla Dairy, one has issued a 'Hold' rating, another a 'Buy' rating, and the last a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation currently stands at 'Buy', reflecting confidence in the company's long-term growth prospects.

Dodla Dairy Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue997.62911.6+9.44%767.75+29.94%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total39.7139.49+0.57%33.94+17%
Depreciation/ Amortization18.718.2+2.76%17.24+8.47%
Total Operating Expense920.07824.68+11.57%714.75+28.73%
Operating Income77.5586.92-10.77%53+46.33%
Net Income Before Taxes86.2792.8-7.03%59.29+45.52%
Net Income63.3865.02-2.53%43.6+45.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.5410.81-2.5%7.26+45.18%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹63.38Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹997.62Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

