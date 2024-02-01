Dolat Algotech Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 40.41% YoY

Dolat Algotech declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 45.79% & the profit increased by 40.41% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.51% and the profit increased by 18.52%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17.25% q-o-q & increased by 59.58% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 16.23% q-o-q & increased by 43.17% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.35 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 39.88% YoY.

Dolat Algotech has delivered 11.72% return in the last 1 week, 57.07% return in the last 6 months, and 18.24% YTD return.

Currently, Dolat Algotech has a market cap of ₹1300.64 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹76.85 & ₹39.25 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹0.1. The record date for the dividend is 09 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 09 Feb, 2024. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Dolat Algotech Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 87.11 76.07 +14.51% 59.75 +45.79% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 21.56 18.38 +17.25% 13.51 +59.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.32 0.25 +25.79% 0.21 +50.24% Total Operating Expense 42.15 37.39 +12.73% 28.35 +48.68% Operating Income 44.96 38.69 +16.23% 31.4 +43.17% Net Income Before Taxes 57.2 48.73 +17.37% 41.36 +38.31% Net Income 41.44 34.97 +18.52% 29.52 +40.41% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.35 1.99 +18.09% 1.68 +39.88%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹41.44Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹87.11Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!