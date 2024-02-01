Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Dolat Algotech Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 40.41% YoY

Dolat Algotech Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 40.41% YoY

Livemint

Dolat Algotech Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 45.79% YoY & Profit Increased by 40.41% YoY

Dolat Algotech Q3 FY24 Results Live

Dolat Algotech declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 45.79% & the profit increased by 40.41% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.51% and the profit increased by 18.52%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17.25% q-o-q & increased by 59.58% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 16.23% q-o-q & increased by 43.17% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.35 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 39.88% YoY.

Dolat Algotech has delivered 11.72% return in the last 1 week, 57.07% return in the last 6 months, and 18.24% YTD return.

Currently, Dolat Algotech has a market cap of 1300.64 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 76.85 & 39.25 respectively.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 0.1. The record date for the dividend is 09 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 09 Feb, 2024.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

Dolat Algotech Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue87.1176.07+14.51%59.75+45.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total21.5618.38+17.25%13.51+59.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.320.25+25.79%0.21+50.24%
Total Operating Expense42.1537.39+12.73%28.35+48.68%
Operating Income44.9638.69+16.23%31.4+43.17%
Net Income Before Taxes57.248.73+17.37%41.36+38.31%
Net Income41.4434.97+18.52%29.52+40.41%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.351.99+18.09%1.68+39.88%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹41.44Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹87.11Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.