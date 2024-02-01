Dolat Algotech Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 40.41% YoY

Dolat Algotech declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 45.79% & the profit increased by 40.41% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.51% and the profit increased by 18.52%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17.25% q-o-q & increased by 59.58% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 16.23% q-o-q & increased by 43.17% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.35 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 39.88% YoY.
Dolat Algotech has delivered 11.72% return in the last 1 week, 57.07% return in the last 6 months, and 18.24% YTD return.
Currently, Dolat Algotech has a market cap of ₹1300.64 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹76.85 & ₹39.25 respectively.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹0.1. The record date for the dividend is 09 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 09 Feb, 2024.
Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches
Answer today's question below!
Dolat Algotech Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|87.11
|76.07
|+14.51%
|59.75
|+45.79%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|21.56
|18.38
|+17.25%
|13.51
|+59.58%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.32
|0.25
|+25.79%
|0.21
|+50.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|42.15
|37.39
|+12.73%
|28.35
|+48.68%
|Operating Income
|44.96
|38.69
|+16.23%
|31.4
|+43.17%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|57.2
|48.73
|+17.37%
|41.36
|+38.31%
|Net Income
|41.44
|34.97
|+18.52%
|29.52
|+40.41%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.35
|1.99
|+18.09%
|1.68
|+39.88%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹41.44Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹87.11Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!