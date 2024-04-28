Dolat Algotech Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1048.35% YOY

Dolat Algotech Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 342.09% YoY & profit increased by 1048.35% YoY

Dolat Algotech Q4 Results Live : Dolat Algotech declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 342.09% & the profit increased by 1048.35% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 51.52% and the profit increased by 64.2%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 29.42% q-o-q & increased by 127% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 84.33% q-o-q & increased by 19240.65% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.87 for Q4 which increased by 1048.8% Y-o-Y.

Dolat Algotech has delivered 4.73% return in the last 1 week, 80.43% return in the last 6 months, and 62.96% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Dolat Algotech has a market cap of ₹1792.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹107.55 & ₹42.15 respectively.

Dolat Algotech Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 131.99 87.11 +51.52% 29.86 +342.09% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 27.9 21.56 +29.42% 12.29 +127% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.43 0.32 +36.91% 0.2 +121.43% Total Operating Expense 49.11 42.15 +16.53% 30.29 +62.14% Operating Income 82.88 44.96 +84.33% -0.43 +19240.65% Net Income Before Taxes 94.87 57.2 +65.85% 9.97 +851.14% Net Income 68.05 41.44 +64.2% 5.93 +1048.35% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.87 2.35 +64.85% 0.34 +1048.8%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹68.05Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹131.99Cr

