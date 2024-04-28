Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Dolat Algotech Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1048.35% YOY

Dolat Algotech Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1048.35% YOY

Livemint

Dolat Algotech Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 342.09% YoY & profit increased by 1048.35% YoY

Dolat Algotech Q4 Results Live

Dolat Algotech Q4 Results Live : Dolat Algotech declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 342.09% & the profit increased by 1048.35% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 51.52% and the profit increased by 64.2%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 29.42% q-o-q & increased by 127% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 84.33% q-o-q & increased by 19240.65% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.87 for Q4 which increased by 1048.8% Y-o-Y.

Dolat Algotech has delivered 4.73% return in the last 1 week, 80.43% return in the last 6 months, and 62.96% YTD return.

Currently, Dolat Algotech has a market cap of 1792.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of 107.55 & 42.15 respectively.

Dolat Algotech Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue131.9987.11+51.52%29.86+342.09%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total27.921.56+29.42%12.29+127%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.430.32+36.91%0.2+121.43%
Total Operating Expense49.1142.15+16.53%30.29+62.14%
Operating Income82.8844.96+84.33%-0.43+19240.65%
Net Income Before Taxes94.8757.2+65.85%9.97+851.14%
Net Income68.0541.44+64.2%5.93+1048.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.872.35+64.85%0.34+1048.8%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹68.05Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹131.99Cr

