Dolat Algotech Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1048.35% YOY

Dolat Algotech Q4 Results Live : Dolat Algotech declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 342.09% & the profit increased by 1048.35% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 51.52% and the profit increased by 64.2%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 29.42% q-o-q & increased by 127% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 84.33% q-o-q & increased by 19240.65% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.87 for Q4 which increased by 1048.8% Y-o-Y.
Dolat Algotech has delivered 4.73% return in the last 1 week, 80.43% return in the last 6 months, and 62.96% YTD return.
Currently, Dolat Algotech has a market cap of ₹1792.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹107.55 & ₹42.15 respectively.
Dolat Algotech Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|131.99
|87.11
|+51.52%
|29.86
|+342.09%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|27.9
|21.56
|+29.42%
|12.29
|+127%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.43
|0.32
|+36.91%
|0.2
|+121.43%
|Total Operating Expense
|49.11
|42.15
|+16.53%
|30.29
|+62.14%
|Operating Income
|82.88
|44.96
|+84.33%
|-0.43
|+19240.65%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|94.87
|57.2
|+65.85%
|9.97
|+851.14%
|Net Income
|68.05
|41.44
|+64.2%
|5.93
|+1048.35%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.87
|2.35
|+64.85%
|0.34
|+1048.8%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹68.05Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹131.99Cr
