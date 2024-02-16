Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Donear Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Falls by 38.48% YoY

Donear Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Falls by 38.48% YoY

Livemint

Donear Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 1.76% YoY & profit decreased by 38.48% YoY

Donear Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Donear Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.76% & the profit decreased by 38.48% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.41% and the profit increased by 45.7%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.24% q-o-q & increased by 7.41% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 23.95% q-o-q & decreased by 22.81% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.37 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 38.57% Y-o-Y.

Donear Industries has delivered -11.37% return in the last 1 week, 11.77% return in the last 6 months, and 3.27% YTD return.

Currently, Donear Industries has a market cap of 533.26 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 121.9 & 75.7 respectively.

Donear Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue206.36169.97+21.41%210.06-1.76%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total21.3521.62-1.24%19.88+7.41%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.12.97+4.46%2.36+31.33%
Total Operating Expense190.86157.47+21.21%189.99+0.46%
Operating Income15.4912.5+23.95%20.07-22.81%
Net Income Before Taxes9.326.84+36.3%15.18-38.62%
Net Income7.154.91+45.7%11.62-38.48%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.370.94+45.74%2.23-38.57%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹7.15Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹206.36Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.