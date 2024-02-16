Donear Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Falls by 38.48% YoY

Donear Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.76% & the profit decreased by 38.48% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.41% and the profit increased by 45.7%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.24% q-o-q & increased by 7.41% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 23.95% q-o-q & decreased by 22.81% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.37 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 38.57% Y-o-Y.

Donear Industries has delivered -11.37% return in the last 1 week, 11.77% return in the last 6 months, and 3.27% YTD return.

Currently, Donear Industries has a market cap of ₹533.26 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹121.9 & ₹75.7 respectively.

Donear Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 206.36 169.97 +21.41% 210.06 -1.76% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 21.35 21.62 -1.24% 19.88 +7.41% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.1 2.97 +4.46% 2.36 +31.33% Total Operating Expense 190.86 157.47 +21.21% 189.99 +0.46% Operating Income 15.49 12.5 +23.95% 20.07 -22.81% Net Income Before Taxes 9.32 6.84 +36.3% 15.18 -38.62% Net Income 7.15 4.91 +45.7% 11.62 -38.48% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.37 0.94 +45.74% 2.23 -38.57%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹7.15Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹206.36Cr

