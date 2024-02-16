Donear Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Falls by 38.48% YoY

Donear Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.76% & the profit decreased by 38.48% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.41% and the profit increased by 45.7%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.24% q-o-q & increased by 7.41% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 23.95% q-o-q & decreased by 22.81% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.37 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 38.57% Y-o-Y.
Donear Industries has delivered -11.37% return in the last 1 week, 11.77% return in the last 6 months, and 3.27% YTD return.
Currently, Donear Industries has a market cap of ₹533.26 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹121.9 & ₹75.7 respectively.
Donear Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|206.36
|169.97
|+21.41%
|210.06
|-1.76%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|21.35
|21.62
|-1.24%
|19.88
|+7.41%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.1
|2.97
|+4.46%
|2.36
|+31.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|190.86
|157.47
|+21.21%
|189.99
|+0.46%
|Operating Income
|15.49
|12.5
|+23.95%
|20.07
|-22.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9.32
|6.84
|+36.3%
|15.18
|-38.62%
|Net Income
|7.15
|4.91
|+45.7%
|11.62
|-38.48%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.37
|0.94
|+45.74%
|2.23
|-38.57%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹7.15Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹206.36Cr
