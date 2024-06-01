Donear Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 86.5% YOY

Donear Industries Q4 Results Live : Donear Industries declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 13.39% & the profit increased by 86.5% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 17.56% and the profit increased by 122.54%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.82% q-o-q & decreased by 0.42% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 69.73% q-o-q & increased by 48.28% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.06 for Q4 which increased by 86.67% Y-o-Y.
Donear Industries has delivered 1.4% return in the last 1 week, 1.01% return in last 6 months and 6.09% YTD return.
Currently the Donear Industries has a market cap of ₹547.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹121.9 & ₹87.3 respectively.
Donear Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|242.6
|206.36
|+17.56%
|213.96
|+13.39%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|20.11
|21.35
|-5.82%
|20.19
|-0.42%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.15
|3.1
|+1.69%
|2.42
|+30.36%
|Total Operating Expense
|216.31
|190.86
|+13.33%
|196.23
|+10.23%
|Operating Income
|26.29
|15.49
|+69.73%
|17.73
|+48.28%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|22.03
|9.32
|+136.47%
|11.77
|+87.18%
|Net Income
|15.91
|7.15
|+122.54%
|8.53
|+86.5%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.06
|1.37
|+123.36%
|1.64
|+86.67%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹15.91Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹242.6Cr
