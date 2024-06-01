Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Donear Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 86.5% YOY

Donear Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 86.5% YOY

Livemint

Donear Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 13.39% YoY & profit increased by 86.5% YoY

Donear Industries Q4 Results Live

Donear Industries Q4 Results Live : Donear Industries declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 13.39% & the profit increased by 86.5% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 17.56% and the profit increased by 122.54%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.82% q-o-q & decreased by 0.42% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 69.73% q-o-q & increased by 48.28% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.06 for Q4 which increased by 86.67% Y-o-Y.

Donear Industries has delivered 1.4% return in the last 1 week, 1.01% return in last 6 months and 6.09% YTD return.

Currently the Donear Industries has a market cap of 547.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of 121.9 & 87.3 respectively.

Donear Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue242.6206.36+17.56%213.96+13.39%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total20.1121.35-5.82%20.19-0.42%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.153.1+1.69%2.42+30.36%
Total Operating Expense216.31190.86+13.33%196.23+10.23%
Operating Income26.2915.49+69.73%17.73+48.28%
Net Income Before Taxes22.039.32+136.47%11.77+87.18%
Net Income15.917.15+122.54%8.53+86.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.061.37+123.36%1.64+86.67%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹15.91Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹242.6Cr

