Donear Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 86.5% YOY

Donear Industries Q4 Results Live : Donear Industries declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 13.39% & the profit increased by 86.5% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 17.56% and the profit increased by 122.54%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.82% q-o-q & decreased by 0.42% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 69.73% q-o-q & increased by 48.28% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.06 for Q4 which increased by 86.67% Y-o-Y.

Donear Industries has delivered 1.4% return in the last 1 week, 1.01% return in last 6 months and 6.09% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Donear Industries has a market cap of ₹547.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹121.9 & ₹87.3 respectively.

Donear Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 242.6 206.36 +17.56% 213.96 +13.39% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 20.11 21.35 -5.82% 20.19 -0.42% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.15 3.1 +1.69% 2.42 +30.36% Total Operating Expense 216.31 190.86 +13.33% 196.23 +10.23% Operating Income 26.29 15.49 +69.73% 17.73 +48.28% Net Income Before Taxes 22.03 9.32 +136.47% 11.77 +87.18% Net Income 15.91 7.15 +122.54% 8.53 +86.5% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.06 1.37 +123.36% 1.64 +86.67%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹15.91Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹242.6Cr

