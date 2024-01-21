Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Dr. Agarwal'S Eye Hospital Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 86.56% YOY

Dr. Agarwal'S Eye Hospital Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 86.56% YOY

Livemint

Dr. Agarwal'S Eye Hospital Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 19.09% YoY & profit increased by 86.56% YoY

Dr. Agarwal'S Eye Hospital Q3 FY24 Results Live

Dr. Agarwal'S Eye Hospital declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 19.09% & the profit increased by 86.56% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 9.13% and the profit decreased by 25.02%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.29% q-o-q & increased by 18.01% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 15.26% q-o-q & increased by 64.85% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 20.09 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 86.54% Y-o-Y.

Dr. Agarwal'S Eye Hospital has delivered -1.04% return in the last 1 week, 130.76% return in last 6 months and 18.77% YTD return.

Currently the Dr. Agarwal'S Eye Hospital has a market cap of 1558.66 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3484 & 833 respectively.

Dr. Agarwal'S Eye Hospital Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue75.6783.27-9.13%63.54+19.09%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total27.4529.93-8.29%23.26+18.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.896.34+8.68%7.1-2.96%
Total Operating Expense62.0767.22-7.66%55.29+12.26%
Operating Income13.616.05-15.26%8.25+64.85%
Net Income Before Taxes12.7216.65-23.6%6.7+89.85%
Net Income9.4412.59-25.02%5.06+86.56%
Diluted Normalized EPS20.0926.79-25.01%10.77+86.54%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹9.44Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹75.67Cr

