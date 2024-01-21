Dr. Agarwal'S Eye Hospital Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 86.56% YOY

Dr. Agarwal'S Eye Hospital declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 19.09% & the profit increased by 86.56% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 9.13% and the profit decreased by 25.02%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.29% q-o-q & increased by 18.01% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 15.26% q-o-q & increased by 64.85% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹20.09 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 86.54% Y-o-Y.

Dr. Agarwal'S Eye Hospital has delivered -1.04% return in the last 1 week, 130.76% return in last 6 months and 18.77% YTD return.

Currently the Dr. Agarwal'S Eye Hospital has a market cap of ₹1558.66 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3484 & ₹833 respectively.

Dr. Agarwal'S Eye Hospital Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 75.67 83.27 -9.13% 63.54 +19.09% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 27.45 29.93 -8.29% 23.26 +18.01% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.89 6.34 +8.68% 7.1 -2.96% Total Operating Expense 62.07 67.22 -7.66% 55.29 +12.26% Operating Income 13.6 16.05 -15.26% 8.25 +64.85% Net Income Before Taxes 12.72 16.65 -23.6% 6.7 +89.85% Net Income 9.44 12.59 -25.02% 5.06 +86.56% Diluted Normalized EPS 20.09 26.79 -25.01% 10.77 +86.54%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹9.44Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹75.67Cr

