Dr. Agarwal'S Eye Hospital Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 86.56% YOY

Dr. Agarwal'S Eye Hospital declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 19.09% & the profit increased by 86.56% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 9.13% and the profit decreased by 25.02%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.29% q-o-q & increased by 18.01% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 15.26% q-o-q & increased by 64.85% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹20.09 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 86.54% Y-o-Y.
Dr. Agarwal'S Eye Hospital has delivered -1.04% return in the last 1 week, 130.76% return in last 6 months and 18.77% YTD return.
Currently the Dr. Agarwal'S Eye Hospital has a market cap of ₹1558.66 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3484 & ₹833 respectively.
Dr. Agarwal'S Eye Hospital Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|75.67
|83.27
|-9.13%
|63.54
|+19.09%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|27.45
|29.93
|-8.29%
|23.26
|+18.01%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.89
|6.34
|+8.68%
|7.1
|-2.96%
|Total Operating Expense
|62.07
|67.22
|-7.66%
|55.29
|+12.26%
|Operating Income
|13.6
|16.05
|-15.26%
|8.25
|+64.85%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|12.72
|16.65
|-23.6%
|6.7
|+89.85%
|Net Income
|9.44
|12.59
|-25.02%
|5.06
|+86.56%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|20.09
|26.79
|-25.01%
|10.77
|+86.54%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹9.44Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹75.67Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!