Dr Lal Pathlabs Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 44% to ₹84 crore, revenue up 8% YoY; declares dividend of ₹6 per share1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 03:01 PM IST
Dr Lal Pathlabs’ consolidated revenue in Q1FY24 increased 7.6% to ₹541 crore from ₹502.7 crore, YoY.
Dr Lal Pathlabs, the diagnostic and healthcare services provider, on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹83.6 crore for the quarter ended June 2023, registering a growth of 43.6% year-on-year (YoY).
