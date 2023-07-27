Dr Lal Pathlabs, the diagnostic and healthcare services provider, on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹83.6 crore for the quarter ended June 2023, registering a growth of 43.6% year-on-year (YoY).

The net profit of the company in the corresponding quarter of previous year was ₹58.2 crore.

Dr Lal Pathlabs’ consolidated revenue in Q1FY24 increased 7.6% to ₹541 crore from ₹502.7 crore, YoY.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the first quarter of FY24 rose 24.4% to ₹146.2 crore from ₹117.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s EBITDA margin improved by 360 basis points (bps) to 27% from 23.4%, YoY.

Dr Lal Pathlabs board of directors declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per equity share, which is 60% on a face value of ₹10 per share, for FY24.

The record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend is August 11, 2023.

The company’s board also approved the appointment of Gurinder Singh Kalra and Rajit Mehta as Additional Directors in the category of Independent Directors of the Company for a term of three years commencing from July 27, 2023 subject to approval of shareholders of the company in the 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Dr Lal Pathlabs share price reacted positively to the company’s Q1 results, gaining over 2%.

At 3:00 pm, the shares of Dr Lal Pathlabs were trading 2.47% higher at ₹2,475.00 apiece on the BSE.

