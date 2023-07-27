Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Dr Lal Pathlabs Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 44% to 84 crore, revenue up 8% YoY; declares dividend of 6 per share

Dr Lal Pathlabs Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 44% to 84 crore, revenue up 8% YoY; declares dividend of 6 per share

1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 03:01 PM IST Ankit Gohel

  • Dr Lal Pathlabs’ consolidated revenue in Q1FY24 increased 7.6% to 541 crore from 502.7 crore, YoY.

Dr Lal Pathlabs board of directors declared an interim dividend of 6 per equity share, which is 60% on a face value of 10 per share, for FY24.

Dr Lal Pathlabs, the diagnostic and healthcare services provider, on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of 83.6 crore for the quarter ended June 2023, registering a growth of 43.6% year-on-year (YoY).

Dr Lal Pathlabs, the diagnostic and healthcare services provider, on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of 83.6 crore for the quarter ended June 2023, registering a growth of 43.6% year-on-year (YoY).

The net profit of the company in the corresponding quarter of previous year was 58.2 crore.

The net profit of the company in the corresponding quarter of previous year was 58.2 crore.

Dr Lal Pathlabs’ consolidated revenue in Q1FY24 increased 7.6% to 541 crore from 502.7 crore, YoY.

Dr Lal Pathlabs’ consolidated revenue in Q1FY24 increased 7.6% to 541 crore from 502.7 crore, YoY.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the first quarter of FY24 rose 24.4% to 146.2 crore from 117.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the first quarter of FY24 rose 24.4% to 146.2 crore from 117.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s EBITDA margin improved by 360 basis points (bps) to 27% from 23.4%, YoY.

The company’s EBITDA margin improved by 360 basis points (bps) to 27% from 23.4%, YoY.

Also Read: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q1 results: Net profit jumps 60% to 324.1 crore; NII grows 32% YoY; share price rises 3%

Also Read: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q1 results: Net profit jumps 60% to 324.1 crore; NII grows 32% YoY; share price rises 3%

Dr Lal Pathlabs board of directors declared an interim dividend of 6 per equity share, which is 60% on a face value of 10 per share, for FY24.

Dr Lal Pathlabs board of directors declared an interim dividend of 6 per equity share, which is 60% on a face value of 10 per share, for FY24.

The record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend is August 11, 2023.

The record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend is August 11, 2023.

The company’s board also approved the appointment of Gurinder Singh Kalra and Rajit Mehta as Additional Directors in the category of Independent Directors of the Company for a term of three years commencing from July 27, 2023 subject to approval of shareholders of the company in the 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The company’s board also approved the appointment of Gurinder Singh Kalra and Rajit Mehta as Additional Directors in the category of Independent Directors of the Company for a term of three years commencing from July 27, 2023 subject to approval of shareholders of the company in the 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Dr Lal Pathlabs share price reacted positively to the company’s Q1 results, gaining over 2%.

Dr Lal Pathlabs share price reacted positively to the company’s Q1 results, gaining over 2%.

At 3:00 pm, the shares of Dr Lal Pathlabs were trading 2.47% higher at 2,475.00 apiece on the BSE.

At 3:00 pm, the shares of Dr Lal Pathlabs were trading 2.47% higher at 2,475.00 apiece on the BSE.

Read all Q1 Results here

Read all Q1 Results here

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 03:02 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.