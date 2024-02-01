Dr Lal PathLabs released their October-December quarter results on Thursday and reported a 54% year-on-year rise in their net profits. The profit after tax (PAT) of the company jumped to ₹81.3 crore in the quarter ending December 2023 from ₹52.8 crore during the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The revenue from operations of the company witnessed a 10% jump during the same period as it rose from ₹489.4 crore to ₹539 crore during the period under review.

Sequentially, Dr. Lal PathLabs reported a 25% quarter-on-quarter decline in its net profit, which stood at ₹109.3 crore during the quarter ending September 2023. The revenue from operations also plunged 10% quarter-on-quarter from ₹601.3 crore in Q2FY24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of Dr Lal PathLabs improved 24.6% from ₹113 crore to ₹141 crore during the quarter ending December 2023. During the quarter the EBITDA margin stood at 26.1%.

“We are pleased to share that we have delivered yet another quarter of double-digit revenue growth of 10.1% In Q3, serving 6.7 million patients & testing 18.6 million samples representing a sample growth of 7.1 % over last year. Our key product programs like Swasthfit contributing to 20% of revenue, medical Centre of Excellence – LACE and LCORD continue to fortify our position amongst the medical community and patients," CEO Bharath Uppiliappan said.

"In addition digitally enabled initiatives like CHIPs & Recommendation engines continue to make meaningful contributions in enhancing patient loyalty and stickiness. Overall, we are moving the right levers to optimally set a growth trajectory that will give us sustainable growth. Our strategy of deepening presence in underserved Tier 3 and 4 markets by opening new labs is taking concrete shape and we are on course to accelerate this momentum. To support this, we have built a strong hub lab network. Based on robust opportunity size, we are making targeted investments to consolidate our position and serve as many patients as possible," it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The shares of Dr Lal PathLabs were trading 0.19% up on Thursday at ₹2,522.15

