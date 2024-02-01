Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Dr Lal PathLabs Q3 results: Net profit rises 54% YoY to 81.3 crore; revenue jumps 10%

Dr Lal PathLabs Q3 results: Net profit rises 54% YoY to 81.3 crore; revenue jumps 10%

Livemint

  • Dr Lal PathLabs Q3 results: The revenue from operations of the company witnessed a 10% jump during the same period as it rose from 489.4 crore to 539 crore

The profit after tax of Dr Lal PathLabs jumped 54% year-on-year

Dr Lal PathLabs released their October-December quarter results on Thursday and reported a 54% year-on-year rise in their net profits. The profit after tax (PAT) of the company jumped to 81.3 crore in the quarter ending December 2023 from 52.8 crore during the year-ago period.

The revenue from operations of the company witnessed a 10% jump during the same period as it rose from 489.4 crore to 539 crore during the period under review.

Sequentially, Dr. Lal PathLabs reported a 25% quarter-on-quarter decline in its net profit, which stood at 109.3 crore during the quarter ending September 2023. The revenue from operations also plunged 10% quarter-on-quarter from 601.3 crore in Q2FY24.

The Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of Dr Lal PathLabs improved 24.6% from 113 crore to 141 crore during the quarter ending December 2023. During the quarter the EBITDA margin stood at 26.1%.

“We are pleased to share that we have delivered yet another quarter of double-digit revenue growth of 10.1% In Q3, serving 6.7 million patients & testing 18.6 million samples representing a sample growth of 7.1 % over last year. Our key product programs like Swasthfit contributing to 20% of revenue, medical Centre of Excellence – LACE and LCORD continue to fortify our position amongst the medical community and patients," CEO Bharath Uppiliappan said.

"In addition digitally enabled initiatives like CHIPs & Recommendation engines continue to make meaningful contributions in enhancing patient loyalty and stickiness. Overall, we are moving the right levers to optimally set a growth trajectory that will give us sustainable growth. Our strategy of deepening presence in underserved Tier 3 and 4 markets by opening new labs is taking concrete shape and we are on course to accelerate this momentum. To support this, we have built a strong hub lab network. Based on robust opportunity size, we are making targeted investments to consolidate our position and serve as many patients as possible," it added.

The shares of Dr Lal PathLabs were trading 0.19% up on Thursday at 2,522.15

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.