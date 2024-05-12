Dr. Lal Pathlabs Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 49.17% YOY

Dr. Lal Pathlabs Q4 Results Live : Dr. Lal Pathlabs declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024, showing a remarkable performance. The company's revenue increased by 11.08% year-over-year, indicating strong growth in their top line.
The profit also saw a significant surge of 49.17% year-over-year, highlighting the company's strong financial health and operational efficiency.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Dr. Lal Pathlabs witnessed a growth of 1.21% in revenue and 3.94% in profit, showcasing a consistent positive trajectory in their financial results.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 3.05% quarter-over-quarter, however, they increased by 12.17% year-over-year, which is an important aspect to monitor for cost management.
The operating income of the company was up by 3.35% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 38.69% year-over-year, indicating strong operational performance and efficiency.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹10.12, marking a significant increase of 48.47% year-over-year, reflecting positively on the company's profitability and shareholder value.
Despite the positive financial results, Dr. Lal Pathlabs has delivered negative returns in the last 1 week, last 6 months, and year-to-date, which might be a point of concern for investors.
Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹18569.41 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹2767.1 & ₹1888.1 respectively, indicating the stock's price volatility over the past year.
Analysts covering the company have mixed recommendations, with a consensus recommendation to Hold the stock as of 12 May, 2024. It's essential for investors to consider these analyst ratings along with the financial performance before making investment decisions.
Dr. Lal Pathlabs Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|545.4
|538.9
|+1.21%
|490.98
|+11.08%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|181
|186.7
|-3.05%
|161.36
|+12.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|36.6
|36
|+1.67%
|37.59
|-2.64%
|Total Operating Expense
|437.3
|434.3
|+0.69%
|413.04
|+5.87%
|Operating Income
|108.1
|104.6
|+3.35%
|77.94
|+38.69%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|119.9
|115.9
|+3.45%
|83.13
|+44.24%
|Net Income
|84.5
|81.3
|+3.94%
|56.65
|+49.17%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.12
|9.76
|+3.69%
|6.82
|+48.47%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹84.5Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹545.4Cr
