Dr Lal PathLabs Q4 Results: Net profit rises 49% to ₹84 crore, revenue up 11% YoY; dividend declared
Dr Lal PathLabs Q4 Results: Dr. Lal PathLabs announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Friday, May 10, reporting a rise of 49 per cent in net profit at ₹84.5 crore, compared to ₹56.7 crore in the corresponding period last year. The healthcare test major's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 rose 11 per cent to ₹545.5 crore, compared to ₹491 crore reported in the year-ago period.