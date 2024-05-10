Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Dr Lal PathLabs Q4 Results: Net profit rises 49% to 84 crore, revenue up 11% YoY; dividend declared

Dr Lal PathLabs Q4 Results: Net profit rises 49% to ₹84 crore, revenue up 11% YoY; dividend declared

Nikita Prasad

  • Dr Lal PathLabs Q4 Results: The healthcare test major's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 rose 11 per cent to 545.5 crore, compared to 491 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Home collection for diagnostics saw strong growth. Dr Lal PathLabs saw collection numbers rise 16 times since April

Dr Lal PathLabs Q4 Results: Dr. Lal PathLabs announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Friday, May 10, reporting a rise of 49 per cent in net profit at 84.5 crore, compared to 56.7 crore in the corresponding period last year. The healthcare test major's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 rose 11 per cent to 545.5 crore, compared to 491 crore reported in the year-ago period.

India's biggest diagnostics firm by revenue's posted a bigger profit for the fourth straight quarter driven by the addition of more labs and increased demand for medical tests. Analysts expect that Indian diagnostic firms to benefit from geographic expansions and price hikes.

"We're expanding our reach in core markets by strengthening our presence in Tier 3 and Tier 4 towns," said Shankha Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer-designate, Dr. Lal PathLabs.

The number of samples tested grew 8.5 per cent during the quarter, and was up roughly 10 per cent for the fiscal year. The company operates more than 280 labs in India. Ahead of the announcement of Q4FY24 results, shares of Dr Lal PathLabs settled 5.38 per cent higher at 2,348.85 apiece on the BSE.

more to come

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.