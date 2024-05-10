Dr Lal PathLabs Q4 Results: Dr. Lal PathLabs announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Friday, May 10, reporting a rise of 49 per cent in net profit at ₹84.5 crore, compared to ₹56.7 crore in the corresponding period last year. The healthcare test major's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 rose 11 per cent to ₹545.5 crore, compared to ₹491 crore reported in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's biggest diagnostics firm by revenue's posted a bigger profit for the fourth straight quarter driven by the addition of more labs and increased demand for medical tests. Analysts expect that Indian diagnostic firms to benefit from geographic expansions and price hikes.

"We're expanding our reach in core markets by strengthening our presence in Tier 3 and Tier 4 towns," said Shankha Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer-designate, Dr. Lal PathLabs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The number of samples tested grew 8.5 per cent during the quarter, and was up roughly 10 per cent for the fiscal year. The company operates more than 280 labs in India. Ahead of the announcement of Q4FY24 results, shares of Dr Lal PathLabs settled 5.38 per cent higher at ₹2,348.85 apiece on the BSE.

more to come

