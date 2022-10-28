While revenue from Europe stood at ₹4.2 billion registering a year-on-year growth of 2% and sequential quarter growth of 1%. In its audit report, Dr Reddy's said, this was driven by volume traction in base business and new product launches across our markets, however, it was partially offset by price erosion in some molecules and the impact of adverse forex rates during the quarter. It added, "We launched ten new products across countries during this quarter."