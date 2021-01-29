OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >Dr Reddy's posts Q3 profit at Rs20 crore, revenues at Rs4,930 crore
The company's revenues in India increased by 26% year-on-year to Rs959 crore in Q3 FY21.
The company's revenues in India increased by 26% year-on-year to Rs959 crore in Q3 FY21.

Dr Reddy's posts Q3 profit at Rs20 crore, revenues at Rs4,930 crore

1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 01:02 PM IST ANI

Not accounting for impairment cost, the company's net profit in the quarter would have been at 882 crore, it said

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of 20 crore for the October to December quarter as against a consolidated net loss of 570 crore in the year-ago period.

Not accounting for impairment cost, the company's net profit in the quarter would have been at 882 crore, it said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The company's consolidated revenues grew 12% year-on-year to 4,930 crore.

There were significant changes to the market conditions for certain of the products fanning part of company's global generics and proprietary products segments, said the company.

"We continued with our growth momentum while maintaining EBITDA margins. We are progressing well on phase three clinical trials for Sputnik V vaccine in India," said Co-Chairman and Managing Director G V Prasad.

The company's revenues in India increased by 26% year-on-year to 959 crore in Q3 FY21. In North America, the sales rose 9% to 1,739 crore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout