Dr Reddy's posts Q3 profit at Rs20 crore, revenues at Rs4,930 crore

Dr Reddy's posts Q3 profit at Rs20 crore, revenues at Rs4,930 crore1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 01:02 PM IST
Not accounting for impairment cost, the company's net profit in the quarter would have been at ₹882 crore, it said
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹20 crore for the October to December quarter as against a consolidated net loss of ₹570 crore in the year-ago period.
Not accounting for impairment cost, the company's net profit in the quarter would have been at ₹882 crore, it said.
McKinsey is in settlement talks with states over opioid work5 min read . 02:11 PM IST
IndiGo cancels QIP plans2 min read . 01:52 PM IST
Indian Oil Q3 results: Net profit jumps over two-and-half times to to 4,917 cr1 min read . 01:45 PM IST
Behind AstraZeneca’s covid-19 vaccine stumble9 min read . 01:40 PM IST
The company's consolidated revenues grew 12% year-on-year to ₹4,930 crore.
There were significant changes to the market conditions for certain of the products fanning part of company's global generics and proprietary products segments, said the company.
"We continued with our growth momentum while maintaining EBITDA margins. We are progressing well on phase three clinical trials for Sputnik V vaccine in India," said Co-Chairman and Managing Director G V Prasad.
The company's revenues in India increased by 26% year-on-year to ₹959 crore in Q3 FY21. In North America, the sales rose 9% to ₹1,739 crore.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.