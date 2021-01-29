Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >Dr Reddy's posts Q3 profit at Rs20 crore, revenues at Rs4,930 crore
The company's revenues in India increased by 26% year-on-year to Rs959 crore in Q3 FY21.

Dr Reddy's posts Q3 profit at Rs20 crore, revenues at Rs4,930 crore

1 min read . 01:02 PM IST ANI

Not accounting for impairment cost, the company's net profit in the quarter would have been at 882 crore, it said

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of 20 crore for the October to December quarter as against a consolidated net loss of 570 crore in the year-ago period.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of 20 crore for the October to December quarter as against a consolidated net loss of 570 crore in the year-ago period.

Not accounting for impairment cost, the company's net profit in the quarter would have been at 882 crore, it said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Not accounting for impairment cost, the company's net profit in the quarter would have been at 882 crore, it said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The company's consolidated revenues grew 12% year-on-year to 4,930 crore.

There were significant changes to the market conditions for certain of the products fanning part of company's global generics and proprietary products segments, said the company.

"We continued with our growth momentum while maintaining EBITDA margins. We are progressing well on phase three clinical trials for Sputnik V vaccine in India," said Co-Chairman and Managing Director G V Prasad.

The company's revenues in India increased by 26% year-on-year to 959 crore in Q3 FY21. In North America, the sales rose 9% to 1,739 crore.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.