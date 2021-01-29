Dr Reddy's posts Q3 profit at Rs20 crore, revenues at Rs4,930 crore

Dr Reddy's posts Q3 profit at Rs20 crore, revenues at Rs4,930 crore1 min read . 01:02 PM IST
Not accounting for impairment cost, the company's net profit in the quarter would have been at ₹882 crore, it said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Not accounting for impairment cost, the company's net profit in the quarter would have been at ₹882 crore, it said
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹20 crore for the October to December quarter as against a consolidated net loss of ₹570 crore in the year-ago period.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹20 crore for the October to December quarter as against a consolidated net loss of ₹570 crore in the year-ago period.
Not accounting for impairment cost, the company's net profit in the quarter would have been at ₹882 crore, it said.
Not accounting for impairment cost, the company's net profit in the quarter would have been at ₹882 crore, it said.
The company's consolidated revenues grew 12% year-on-year to ₹4,930 crore.
There were significant changes to the market conditions for certain of the products fanning part of company's global generics and proprietary products segments, said the company.
"We continued with our growth momentum while maintaining EBITDA margins. We are progressing well on phase three clinical trials for Sputnik V vaccine in India," said Co-Chairman and Managing Director G V Prasad.
The company's revenues in India increased by 26% year-on-year to ₹959 crore in Q3 FY21. In North America, the sales rose 9% to ₹1,739 crore.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.