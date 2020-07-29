HYDERABAD : Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limiteds consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ended June 30 was down by 13% to ₹579.3 crore against ₹662.8 crore during the same quarter in FY20, the company said in filing with stock exchanges on Wednesday.

Revenues for the quarter under discussion was up by 15% to Rs4,417.5 crore against Rs3,843.5 crore in Q1of last fiscal, it said.

Commenting on the results, Co-chairman and MD, G V Prasad said "the current quarter's financial performance has been strong across all parameters.

I am glad that we have been able to serve our patients well and ensured continuity of business operations despite the challenging times."

According to him the city-based drug maker started integration of the acquired business from Wockhardt and executed two important licensing arrangements for treatment options for COVID-19 and currently, the company is working towards bringing both these drugs to multiple markets.

The revenues from global generics stood at ₹3,507 crore, a YoY growth of six per cent driven primarily by Europe and Emerging Market.

The Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI) segment revenues were up 88 per cent to ₹855.3 crore against ₹454 crore in Q1 of FY20.

