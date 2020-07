Dr Reddy's Q1 result: PAT down 13% at 579.3 crore

HYDERABAD : Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limiteds consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ended June 30 was down by 13% to ₹579.3 crore against ₹662.8 crore during the same quarter in FY20, the company said in filing with stock exchanges on Wednesday.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limiteds consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ended June 30 was down by 13% to ₹579.3 crore against ₹662.8 crore during the same quarter in FY20, the company said in filing with stock exchanges on Wednesday.

Revenues for the quarter under discussion was up by 15% to Rs4,417.5 crore against Rs3,843.5 crore in Q1of last fiscal, it said.

Revenues for the quarter under discussion was up by 15% to Rs4,417.5 crore against Rs3,843.5 crore in Q1of last fiscal, it said. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Commenting on the results, Co-chairman and MD, G V Prasad said "the current quarter's financial performance has been strong across all parameters.

I am glad that we have been able to serve our patients well and ensured continuity of business operations despite the challenging times."

According to him the city-based drug maker started integration of the acquired business from Wockhardt and executed two important licensing arrangements for treatment options for COVID-19 and currently, the company is working towards bringing both these drugs to multiple markets.

The revenues from global generics stood at ₹3,507 crore, a YoY growth of six per cent driven primarily by Europe and Emerging Market.

The Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI) segment revenues were up 88 per cent to ₹855.3 crore against ₹454 crore in Q1 of FY20.