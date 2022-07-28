Dr Reddy's Q1 results: PAT jumps 1,257% sequentially to 1,188 cr

In North America, the company's revenue was at ₹17.8 billion up 2% yoy driven by the launch of new products and favorable forex rates, which was offset by price erosion in some of our key molecules. In Europe, the revenue stood at ₹4.1 billion with a growth of 4% yoy driven by the launch of new products and scale up of base business, which was partly offset by price erosion in some molecules and adverse forex rates during the quarter.

