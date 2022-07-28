Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Dr Reddy's Q1 results: PAT jumps 1,257% sequentially to 1,188 cr

Dr Reddy's Q1 results: PAT jumps 1,257% sequentially to 1,188 cr

The profits were aided by a few non-recurring incomes, offsetting the near term headwinds.
2 min read . 05:21 PM ISTLivemint

Dr Reddy's Laboratories registered a multi-fold rise in the bottom-line front for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) period. The company posted a consolidated net profit of 1,187.6 crore in Q1FY23 rising by 108.05% from 570.8 crore in the same period last year. Q1 PAT, however, skyrocketed by a breath-taking 1,257.25% from 87.5 crore in the preceding quarter. The profits were aided by a few non-recurring incomes, offsetting the near term headwinds.

Meanwhile, consolidated revenue from operations stood at 5,215.4 crore in Q1FY23 up by 6% from 4,919.4 crore in Q1FY22 but down by 4.07% from 5,436.8 crore in Q4FY22.

In North America, the company's revenue was at 17.8 billion up 2% yoy driven by the launch of new products and favorable forex rates, which was offset by price erosion in some of our key molecules. In Europe, the revenue stood at 4.1 billion with a growth of 4% yoy driven by the launch of new products and scale up of base business, which was partly offset by price erosion in some molecules and adverse forex rates during the quarter.

In India, the revenue was at 13.3 billion registering 26% yoy growth driven by the divestment of a few non-core brands, revenue contribution from the products acquired / in-licensed from Novartis, and growth in base business and new products contribution. The growth was partially offset due to covid product sales in Ql FY22 which was not there in the current quarter.

Meanwhile, revenues from Emerging Markets stood at 9 billion with a 1 % yoy drop and a sequential decline of 25%.

Co-Chairma_n & MD, G V Prasad said "Our underlying business revenues adjusted for covid products contribution during last year have grown well. The profits were aided by a few non-recurring incomes, offsetting the near-term headwinds. We continue to improve the health of our core businesses through productivity improvement and robust product pipelines."

On BSE, Dr Reddy's share price settled at 4259.20 apiece down by 26.15 or 0.61%. The company's market cap was around 70,887.10 crore.

