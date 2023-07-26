Dr Reddy’s Q1 Results: PAT rises 46% at 1402.5 crore, revenue up 7% QoQ

Dr Reddy’s Q1 Results: PAT rises 46% at 1402.5 crore, revenue up 7% QoQ1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 04:19 PM IST
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Wednesday announced the results for the quarter ended June, 2023, and reported a PAT (profit after tax) of ₹1402.5 crore, which is 46 percent up QoQ and 18 percent YoY.
The total revenues of the firm also rose 7 percent QoQ and 29 percent YoY at ₹6,738.3 crore.
The EBITDA of the pharma giant stood at ₹2,137.2 crore for Q1FY24, which is 31.7 percent margin of the revenues. It was ₹1,778.9 crore in the in the corresponding quarter of last year.
Apart from this, the free cash-flow for Ql FY24 at ₹670 crore (before acquisition payout), while the net cash surplus for the company at ₹4,980 crore as on June 30, 2023.
Commenting on the results, Co-Chairman & MD, G V Prasad said, 'We delivered strong sales growth and witnessed robust margin expansion in Q1FY24 driven by market share gains & new product momentum in our US generics business and superior performance in Russia. We are on track in executing our strategy, delivering growth while continuing to investin future growth drivers and innovation to create sustainable value."
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd share traded 0.93% higher on Wednesday at ₹5476.50 apiece on the BSE.
