Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Dr Reddy’s Q1 Results: PAT rises 46% at 1402.5 crore, revenue up 7% QoQ

1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 04:19 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee

  • The total revenues of the firm also rose 7% QoQ and 29 percent YoY at 6,738.3 crore.

File image. Photo: Bloomberg

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Wednesday announced the results for the quarter ended June, 2023, and reported a PAT (profit after tax) of 1402.5 crore, which is 46 percent up QoQ and 18 percent YoY.

The total revenues of the firm also rose 7 percent QoQ and 29 percent YoY at 6,738.3 crore.

The EBITDA of the pharma giant stood at 2,137.2 crore for Q1FY24, which is 31.7 percent margin of the revenues. It was 1,778.9 crore in the in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Apart from this, the free cash-flow for Ql FY24 at 670 crore (before acquisition payout), while the net cash surplus for the company at 4,980 crore as on June 30, 2023.

Commenting on the results, Co-Chairman & MD, G V Prasad said, 'We delivered strong sales growth and witnessed robust margin expansion in Q1FY24 driven by market share gains & new product momentum in our US generics business and superior performance in Russia. We are on track in executing our strategy, delivering growth while continuing to investin future growth drivers and innovation to create sustainable value."

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd share traded 0.93% higher on Wednesday at 5476.50 apiece on the BSE.

This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 04:41 PM IST
