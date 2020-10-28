Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday reported a 30% year-on-year decline in the consolidated net profit to ₹762.3 crore for the quarter ended in September. The company posted a net profit of ₹1,092.5 crore for the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The revenue increased 2% year-on-year to ₹4,897 crore for during the quarter. The Q2FY21 year-on-year revenue growth stood at 20% after adjusted for proprietary products out-licensing income in the previous year, the company said.

"We are pleased to report continued growth across all the markets and improved productivity which is reflected in the healthy EBITDA margin and return on capital employed (RoCE)," Dr Reddy's Laboratories co-chairman & MD G V Prasad said.

Dr Reddy's global generics business registered a 21% year-one-year growth in the quarter under review. The global generics business grew 28% in North America, 36% in Europe and 21% in India in the quarter ended September, the company said.

Commenting on the cyber attack, the company said, "As of date, our investigation has not ascertained if any data breaches in the incident pertain to personally identifiable information stored in the company's systems."

Recovery and restoration of all applications and data are underway. All critical operations are being enabled in a controlled manner, it added.

On 22 October, the company experienced an information security incident and consequently isolated the impacted IT services. This incident involved a ransom-ware attack, Dr Reddy's said.

"During the quarter we saw gradual recovery in the market demand across India, Russia and other markets after a low demand in Ql FY 21, although the demand is yet to fully recover to pre-covid levels," the pharma giant said in the filing.

The company introduced Avigan (Favipiravir) and Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 infection. The drug regulator earlier granted permission to Dr Reddy's Laboratories for conducting phase II clinical trials of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India.

"Our research teams are working on several potential remedies for COVID-19 in addition to the already launched products," Prasad added.

At the operating level, its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 11% year-on-year to ₹1,276.3 crore and margin declined 400 bps year-on-year to 25.9% in Q2FY21.

"Gross profit margin declined 360 bps over previous year, impacted due to inclusion of revenue from sale of Neurology franchise products in the previous year, partially offset by improvement in productivity and favourable forex rates," company said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via