Dr Reddy's Q3 net profit surges 77% to ₹1,247 cr1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 04:53 PM IST
The total revenue from operations was up by 27 per cent to ₹6770 crore as against ₹5319.7 crore, in the corresponding quarter last year.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Wednesday reported consolidated net profit surge by 76.5 per cent to ₹1,247 for the quarter ended December 2022. This is against a consolidated net profit of ₹706.5 crore for corresponding quarter last fiscal.
