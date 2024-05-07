Dr Reddy’s Q4 net profit rises 36% to ₹1,307 crore, surpasses market expectations
For the full year FY24, DRL reported a net profit of ₹5,568.4 crore, a 36% increase, and total revenues of ₹27,920 crore, up 14% on year, led by performances in North America, Europe, and emerging markets.
Pharmaceuticals major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (DRL) on Tuesday reported a net profit of ₹1,307 crore for the quarter ended March (Q4FY24), surpassing analysts' expectations. Net profit rose 36% year-on-year, primarily driven by strong performance in the US market.