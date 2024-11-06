Dr Reddys Laboratories Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 15.28% YoY

Dr Reddys Laboratories Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 16.45% YoY & profit decreased by 15.28% YoY.

Livemint
Published6 Nov 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Dr Reddys Laboratories Q2 Results Live
Dr Reddys Laboratories Q2 Results Live

Dr Reddys Laboratories Q2 Results Live : Dr Reddys Laboratories announced its Q2 results on November 5, 2024, revealing a mixed performance. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 16.45% year-over-year, yet profit fell by 15.28%, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability despite higher revenues.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 4.45%. However, profit experienced a decline of 9.82%, highlighting ongoing pressures on the company's bottom line. The rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses by 3.5% quarter-over-quarter and 21.37% year-over-year suggests increased operational costs that may be impacting overall profitability.

The operating income also reflected a downward trend, decreasing by 3.99% from the previous quarter and 2.99% year-over-year. Notably, the earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 15.85, which is a stark decrease of 81.27% year-over-year, raising concerns among investors about the company's earnings capacity.

In terms of market performance, Dr Reddys Laboratories has delivered a -0.2% return over the last week, a 1.65% return over the past six months, and a 9.71% return year-to-date. The company's current market capitalization is 105980.1 crore, with a 52-week high of 1421.49 and a low of 1063.96.

As of November 6, 2024, analysts remain cautious regarding Dr Reddys Laboratories, with 4 analysts recommending a Strong Sell, 10 suggesting a Sell, 9 advising Hold, 4 recommending Buy, and 6 advocating for Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation is currently to Hold, reflecting a wait-and-see approach as the company navigates its financial challenges.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8038.27696.1+4.45%6902.6+16.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3502.63384+3.5%2885.8+21.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization397380.6+4.31%375.5+5.73%
Total Operating Expense6358.75946.8+6.93%5171.4+22.96%
Operating Income1679.51749.3-3.99%1731.2-2.99%
Net Income Before Taxes1917.41882.6+1.85%1916.7+0.04%
Net Income1255.71392.4-9.82%1482.2-15.28%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.8583.5-81.02%84.6-81.27%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹1255.7Cr
₹8038.2Cr
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsDr Reddys Laboratories Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 15.28% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    481.05
    11:09 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    1 (0.21%)

    Infosys share price

    1,812.20
    11:09 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    58.4 (3.33%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,599.10
    11:09 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    23.7 (0.66%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.30
    11:09 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -2 (-1.31%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,245.65
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    213.75 (7.05%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,373.40
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    52.6 (3.98%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    235.00
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    0 (0%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,318.80
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -14.3 (-1.07%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    517.45
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -42 (-7.51%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    402.00
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -15.25 (-3.65%)

    Timken India share price

    3,318.20
    10:51 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -101.95 (-2.98%)

    Titan Company share price

    3,141.85
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -91.2 (-2.82%)
    More from Top Losers

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,742.20
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    1346.2 (9.35%)

    Kaynes Technology India share price

    5,692.85
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    376.15 (7.07%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,245.65
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    213.75 (7.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,121.15
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    73.3 (7%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,255.000.00
      Chennai
      80,261.000.00
      Delhi
      80,413.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,265.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.