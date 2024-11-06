Dr Reddys Laboratories Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 15.28% YoY

Dr Reddys Laboratories Q2 Results Live : Dr Reddys Laboratories announced its Q2 results on November 5, 2024, revealing a mixed performance. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 16.45% year-over-year, yet profit fell by 15.28%, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability despite higher revenues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 4.45%. However, profit experienced a decline of 9.82%, highlighting ongoing pressures on the company's bottom line. The rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses by 3.5% quarter-over-quarter and 21.37% year-over-year suggests increased operational costs that may be impacting overall profitability.

The operating income also reflected a downward trend, decreasing by 3.99% from the previous quarter and 2.99% year-over-year. Notably, the earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹15.85, which is a stark decrease of 81.27% year-over-year, raising concerns among investors about the company's earnings capacity.

In terms of market performance, Dr Reddys Laboratories has delivered a -0.2% return over the last week, a 1.65% return over the past six months, and a 9.71% return year-to-date. The company's current market capitalization is ₹105980.1 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1421.49 and a low of ₹1063.96.

As of November 6, 2024, analysts remain cautious regarding Dr Reddys Laboratories, with 4 analysts recommending a Strong Sell, 10 suggesting a Sell, 9 advising Hold, 4 recommending Buy, and 6 advocating for Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation is currently to Hold, reflecting a wait-and-see approach as the company navigates its financial challenges.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 8038.2 7696.1 +4.45% 6902.6 +16.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3502.6 3384 +3.5% 2885.8 +21.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 397 380.6 +4.31% 375.5 +5.73% Total Operating Expense 6358.7 5946.8 +6.93% 5171.4 +22.96% Operating Income 1679.5 1749.3 -3.99% 1731.2 -2.99% Net Income Before Taxes 1917.4 1882.6 +1.85% 1916.7 +0.04% Net Income 1255.7 1392.4 -9.82% 1482.2 -15.28% Diluted Normalized EPS 15.85 83.5 -81.02% 84.6 -81.27%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1255.7Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹8038.2Cr

