Dr Reddys Laboratories Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 15.28% YoY

Dr Reddys Laboratories Q2 Results Live : Dr Reddys Laboratories announced its Q2 results on November 5, 2024, revealing a mixed performance. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 16.45% year-over-year, yet profit fell by 15.28%, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability despite higher revenues.
In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 4.45%. However, profit experienced a decline of 9.82%, highlighting ongoing pressures on the company's bottom line. The rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses by 3.5% quarter-over-quarter and 21.37% year-over-year suggests increased operational costs that may be impacting overall profitability.
The operating income also reflected a downward trend, decreasing by 3.99% from the previous quarter and 2.99% year-over-year. Notably, the earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹15.85, which is a stark decrease of 81.27% year-over-year, raising concerns among investors about the company's earnings capacity.
In terms of market performance, Dr Reddys Laboratories has delivered a -0.2% return over the last week, a 1.65% return over the past six months, and a 9.71% return year-to-date. The company's current market capitalization is ₹105980.1 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1421.49 and a low of ₹1063.96.
As of November 6, 2024, analysts remain cautious regarding Dr Reddys Laboratories, with 4 analysts recommending a Strong Sell, 10 suggesting a Sell, 9 advising Hold, 4 recommending Buy, and 6 advocating for Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation is currently to Hold, reflecting a wait-and-see approach as the company navigates its financial challenges.
Dr Reddys Laboratories Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|8038.2
|7696.1
|+4.45%
|6902.6
|+16.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3502.6
|3384
|+3.5%
|2885.8
|+21.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|397
|380.6
|+4.31%
|375.5
|+5.73%
|Total Operating Expense
|6358.7
|5946.8
|+6.93%
|5171.4
|+22.96%
|Operating Income
|1679.5
|1749.3
|-3.99%
|1731.2
|-2.99%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1917.4
|1882.6
|+1.85%
|1916.7
|+0.04%
|Net Income
|1255.7
|1392.4
|-9.82%
|1482.2
|-15.28%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|15.85
|83.5
|-81.02%
|84.6
|-81.27%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1255.7Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹8038.2Cr
