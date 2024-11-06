Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Dr Reddys Laboratories Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 15.28% YoY

Dr Reddys Laboratories Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 15.28% YoY

Dr Reddys Laboratories Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 16.45% YoY & profit decreased by 15.28% YoY.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Q2 Results Live

Dr Reddys Laboratories Q2 Results Live : Dr Reddys Laboratories announced its Q2 results on November 5, 2024, revealing a mixed performance. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 16.45% year-over-year, yet profit fell by 15.28%, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability despite higher revenues.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 4.45%. However, profit experienced a decline of 9.82%, highlighting ongoing pressures on the company's bottom line. The rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses by 3.5% quarter-over-quarter and 21.37% year-over-year suggests increased operational costs that may be impacting overall profitability.

The operating income also reflected a downward trend, decreasing by 3.99% from the previous quarter and 2.99% year-over-year. Notably, the earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 15.85, which is a stark decrease of 81.27% year-over-year, raising concerns among investors about the company's earnings capacity.

In terms of market performance, Dr Reddys Laboratories has delivered a -0.2% return over the last week, a 1.65% return over the past six months, and a 9.71% return year-to-date. The company's current market capitalization is 105980.1 crore, with a 52-week high of 1421.49 and a low of 1063.96.

As of November 6, 2024, analysts remain cautious regarding Dr Reddys Laboratories, with 4 analysts recommending a Strong Sell, 10 suggesting a Sell, 9 advising Hold, 4 recommending Buy, and 6 advocating for Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation is currently to Hold, reflecting a wait-and-see approach as the company navigates its financial challenges.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8038.27696.1+4.45%6902.6+16.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3502.63384+3.5%2885.8+21.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization397380.6+4.31%375.5+5.73%
Total Operating Expense6358.75946.8+6.93%5171.4+22.96%
Operating Income1679.51749.3-3.99%1731.2-2.99%
Net Income Before Taxes1917.41882.6+1.85%1916.7+0.04%
Net Income1255.71392.4-9.82%1482.2-15.28%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.8583.5-81.02%84.6-81.27%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1255.7Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹8038.2Cr

