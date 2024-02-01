Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Dr Reddys Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 11.01% YOY

Livemint

Dr Reddys Laboratories declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 6.58% & the profit increased by 11.01% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.84% and the profit decreased by 6.83%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.88% q-o-q & increased by 6.71% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.29% q-o-q & decreased by 0.59% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 85.32 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 13.2% Y-o-Y.

Dr Reddys Laboratories has delivered 3.65% return in the last 1 week, 3.07% return in last 6 months and 0.74% YTD return.

Currently the Dr Reddys Laboratories has a market cap of 97259.63 Cr and 52wk high/low of 5989.7 & 4285 respectively.

As of 01 Feb, 2024 out of 35 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Hold rating, 10 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7236.86902.6+4.84%6789.8+6.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3026.72885.8+4.88%2836.5+6.71%
Depreciation/ Amortization373.5375.5-0.53%323.7+15.38%
Total Operating Expense5631.65225.4+7.77%5175+8.82%
Operating Income1605.21677.2-4.29%1614.8-0.59%
Net Income Before Taxes1829.11916.7-4.57%1637.7+11.69%
Net Income1380.91482.2-6.83%1243.9+11.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS85.3287.11-2.05%75.37+13.2%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1380.9Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹7236.8Cr

