Dr Reddys Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 11.01% YOY

Dr Reddys Laboratories declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 6.58% & the profit increased by 11.01% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.84% and the profit decreased by 6.83%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.88% q-o-q & increased by 6.71% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.29% q-o-q & decreased by 0.59% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹85.32 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 13.2% Y-o-Y.

Dr Reddys Laboratories has delivered 3.65% return in the last 1 week, 3.07% return in last 6 months and 0.74% YTD return.

Currently the Dr Reddys Laboratories has a market cap of ₹97259.63 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5989.7 & ₹4285 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 01 Feb, 2024 out of 35 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Hold rating, 10 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7236.8 6902.6 +4.84% 6789.8 +6.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3026.7 2885.8 +4.88% 2836.5 +6.71% Depreciation/ Amortization 373.5 375.5 -0.53% 323.7 +15.38% Total Operating Expense 5631.6 5225.4 +7.77% 5175 +8.82% Operating Income 1605.2 1677.2 -4.29% 1614.8 -0.59% Net Income Before Taxes 1829.1 1916.7 -4.57% 1637.7 +11.69% Net Income 1380.9 1482.2 -6.83% 1243.9 +11.01% Diluted Normalized EPS 85.32 87.11 -2.05% 75.37 +13.2%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1380.9Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹7236.8Cr

