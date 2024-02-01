Dr Reddys Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 11.01% YOY

Dr Reddys Laboratories declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 6.58% & the profit increased by 11.01% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.84% and the profit decreased by 6.83%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.88% q-o-q & increased by 6.71% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 4.29% q-o-q & decreased by 0.59% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹85.32 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 13.2% Y-o-Y.
Dr Reddys Laboratories has delivered 3.65% return in the last 1 week, 3.07% return in last 6 months and 0.74% YTD return.
Currently the Dr Reddys Laboratories has a market cap of ₹97259.63 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5989.7 & ₹4285 respectively.
As of 01 Feb, 2024 out of 35 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Hold rating, 10 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 01 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.
Dr Reddys Laboratories Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7236.8
|6902.6
|+4.84%
|6789.8
|+6.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3026.7
|2885.8
|+4.88%
|2836.5
|+6.71%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|373.5
|375.5
|-0.53%
|323.7
|+15.38%
|Total Operating Expense
|5631.6
|5225.4
|+7.77%
|5175
|+8.82%
|Operating Income
|1605.2
|1677.2
|-4.29%
|1614.8
|-0.59%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1829.1
|1916.7
|-4.57%
|1637.7
|+11.69%
|Net Income
|1380.9
|1482.2
|-6.83%
|1243.9
|+11.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|85.32
|87.11
|-2.05%
|75.37
|+13.2%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1380.9Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹7236.8Cr
