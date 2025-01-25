Dr Reddys Laboratories Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 2.38% YOY, profit at ₹1413.7 crore and revenue at ₹8381.2 crore

Dr Reddys Laboratories Q3 Results 2025:Dr Reddys Laboratories declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, showcasing a topline increase of 15.81% YoY. The profit rose by 2.38% YoY, with profit figures reaching ₹1413.7 crore and revenue hitting ₹8381.2 crore.

Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 4.27% while profit increased by 12.58%. However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 0.7% quarter-on-quarter and 16.53% year-on-year.

The operating income for the quarter was up by 7.27% on a quarter-on-quarter basis and increased by 9.21% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹16.94 for Q3, marking an increase of 1.68% YoY.

Dr Reddys Laboratories has reported a -1.02% return in the last week, a -5.93% return over the last six months, and a -7.14% year-to-date return.

Currently, Dr Reddys Laboratories has a market capitalization of ₹107422.6 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1421.49 and a low of ₹1120.

As of 25 Jan, 2025, out of 35 analysts covering the company, 5 have issued a Strong Sell rating, 8 a Sell rating, 9 a Hold rating, 7 a Buy rating, and 6 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date was to Hold.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 8381.2 8038.2 +4.27% 7236.8 +15.81% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3527.1 3502.6 +0.7% 3026.7 +16.53% Depreciation/ Amortization 471.4 397 +18.74% 373.5 +26.21% Total Operating Expense 6579.6 6358.7 +3.47% 5587.2 +17.76% Operating Income 1801.6 1679.5 +7.27% 1649.6 +9.21% Net Income Before Taxes 1874.3 1917.4 -2.25% 1829.1 +2.47% Net Income 1413.7 1255.7 +12.58% 1380.9 +2.38% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.94 15.85 +6.88% 16.66 +1.68%

