Dr Reddys Laboratories Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 2.38% YOY, profit at ₹1413.7 crore and revenue at ₹8381.2 crore

Dr Reddys Laboratories Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 15.81% YoY & profit increased by 2.38% YoY, profit at 1413.7 crore and revenue at 8381.2 crore.

Livemint
Published25 Jan 2025, 11:51 AM IST
Advertisement
Dr Reddys Laboratories Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025

Dr Reddys Laboratories Q3 Results 2025:Dr Reddys Laboratories declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, showcasing a topline increase of 15.81% YoY. The profit rose by 2.38% YoY, with profit figures reaching 1413.7 crore and revenue hitting 8381.2 crore.

Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 4.27% while profit increased by 12.58%. However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 0.7% quarter-on-quarter and 16.53% year-on-year.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter was up by 7.27% on a quarter-on-quarter basis and increased by 9.21% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at 16.94 for Q3, marking an increase of 1.68% YoY.

Advertisement

Dr Reddys Laboratories has reported a -1.02% return in the last week, a -5.93% return over the last six months, and a -7.14% year-to-date return.

Currently, Dr Reddys Laboratories has a market capitalization of 107422.6 crore, with a 52-week high of 1421.49 and a low of 1120.

As of 25 Jan, 2025, out of 35 analysts covering the company, 5 have issued a Strong Sell rating, 8 a Sell rating, 9 a Hold rating, 7 a Buy rating, and 6 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date was to Hold.

Advertisement

Dr Reddys Laboratories Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8381.28038.2+4.27%7236.8+15.81%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3527.13502.6+0.7%3026.7+16.53%
Depreciation/ Amortization471.4397+18.74%373.5+26.21%
Total Operating Expense6579.66358.7+3.47%5587.2+17.76%
Operating Income1801.61679.5+7.27%1649.6+9.21%
Net Income Before Taxes1874.31917.4-2.25%1829.1+2.47%
Net Income1413.71255.7+12.58%1380.9+2.38%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.9415.85+6.88%16.66+1.68%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsDr Reddys Laboratories Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 2.38% YOY, profit at ₹1413.7 crore and revenue at ₹8381.2 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹1413.7Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹8381.2Cr

First Published:25 Jan 2025, 11:51 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts