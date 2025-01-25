Dr Reddys Laboratories Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 2.38% YOY, profit at ₹1413.7 crore and revenue at ₹8381.2 crore

Dr Reddys Laboratories Q3 Results 2025:Dr Reddys Laboratories declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, showcasing a topline increase of 15.81% YoY. The profit rose by 2.38% YoY, with profit figures reaching ₹1413.7 crore and revenue hitting ₹8381.2 crore.
Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 4.27% while profit increased by 12.58%. However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 0.7% quarter-on-quarter and 16.53% year-on-year.
The operating income for the quarter was up by 7.27% on a quarter-on-quarter basis and increased by 9.21% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹16.94 for Q3, marking an increase of 1.68% YoY.
Dr Reddys Laboratories has reported a -1.02% return in the last week, a -5.93% return over the last six months, and a -7.14% year-to-date return.
Currently, Dr Reddys Laboratories has a market capitalization of ₹107422.6 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1421.49 and a low of ₹1120.
As of 25 Jan, 2025, out of 35 analysts covering the company, 5 have issued a Strong Sell rating, 8 a Sell rating, 9 a Hold rating, 7 a Buy rating, and 6 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date was to Hold.
Dr Reddys Laboratories Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|8381.2
|8038.2
|+4.27%
|7236.8
|+15.81%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3527.1
|3502.6
|+0.7%
|3026.7
|+16.53%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|471.4
|397
|+18.74%
|373.5
|+26.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|6579.6
|6358.7
|+3.47%
|5587.2
|+17.76%
|Operating Income
|1801.6
|1679.5
|+7.27%
|1649.6
|+9.21%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1874.3
|1917.4
|-2.25%
|1829.1
|+2.47%
|Net Income
|1413.7
|1255.7
|+12.58%
|1380.9
|+2.38%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.94
|15.85
|+6.88%
|16.66
|+1.68%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹1413.7Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹8381.2Cr