Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q3 Results: Dr Reddy's Laboratories announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a rise of 10.6 per cent in net profit at ₹1,379 crore. The pharma major's revenue from operations rose 6.6 per cent year-on-year in the quarter-under-review.
