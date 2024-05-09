Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Dr Reddys Laboratories Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 36.41% YOY

Dr Reddys Laboratories Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 36.41% YOY

Livemint

Dr Reddys Laboratories Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 12.65% YoY & profit increased by 36.41% YoY

Dr Reddys Laboratories Q4 Results Live

Dr Reddys Laboratories Q4 Results Live : Dr Reddys Laboratories declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 12.65% and the profit increasing by 36.41% YoY.

However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.7% and the profit decreased by 5.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.98% q-o-q and increased by 13.38% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 11.28% q-o-q but increased by 20.11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 is 77.68, which increased by 29.45% Y-o-Y.

Dr Reddys Laboratories has delivered -0.63% return in the last 1 week, 15.79% return in the last 6 months, and 7.93% YTD return.

The company currently has a market cap of 104206.9 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 6505.9 and 4384.05 respectively.

As of 09 May, 2024, out of 33 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts have given a Sell rating, 11 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, was to Hold.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7113.87236.8-1.7%6315.2+12.65%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3207.83026.7+5.98%2829.2+13.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization367.7373.5-1.55%315.5+16.55%
Total Operating Expense5650.35587.2+1.13%5096.7+10.86%
Operating Income1463.51649.6-11.28%1218.5+20.11%
Net Income Before Taxes1605.21829.1-12.24%1329.2+20.76%
Net Income1309.81380.9-5.15%960.2+36.41%
Diluted Normalized EPS77.6883.31-6.75%60.01+29.45%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1309.8Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹7113.8Cr

