Dr Reddys Laboratories Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 36.41% YOY

Dr Reddys Laboratories Q4 Results Live : Dr Reddys Laboratories declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 12.65% and the profit increasing by 36.41% YoY.
However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.7% and the profit decreased by 5.15%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.98% q-o-q and increased by 13.38% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 11.28% q-o-q but increased by 20.11% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q4 is ₹77.68, which increased by 29.45% Y-o-Y.
Dr Reddys Laboratories has delivered -0.63% return in the last 1 week, 15.79% return in the last 6 months, and 7.93% YTD return.
The company currently has a market cap of ₹104206.9 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹6505.9 and ₹4384.05 respectively.
As of 09 May, 2024, out of 33 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts have given a Sell rating, 11 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, was to Hold.
Dr Reddys Laboratories Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7113.8
|7236.8
|-1.7%
|6315.2
|+12.65%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3207.8
|3026.7
|+5.98%
|2829.2
|+13.38%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|367.7
|373.5
|-1.55%
|315.5
|+16.55%
|Total Operating Expense
|5650.3
|5587.2
|+1.13%
|5096.7
|+10.86%
|Operating Income
|1463.5
|1649.6
|-11.28%
|1218.5
|+20.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1605.2
|1829.1
|-12.24%
|1329.2
|+20.76%
|Net Income
|1309.8
|1380.9
|-5.15%
|960.2
|+36.41%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|77.68
|83.31
|-6.75%
|60.01
|+29.45%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1309.8Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹7113.8Cr
