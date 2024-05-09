Dr Reddys Laboratories Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 36.41% YOY

Dr Reddys Laboratories Q4 Results Live : Dr Reddys Laboratories declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 12.65% and the profit increasing by 36.41% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.7% and the profit decreased by 5.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.98% q-o-q and increased by 13.38% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 11.28% q-o-q but increased by 20.11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 is ₹77.68, which increased by 29.45% Y-o-Y.

Dr Reddys Laboratories has delivered -0.63% return in the last 1 week, 15.79% return in the last 6 months, and 7.93% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company currently has a market cap of ₹104206.9 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹6505.9 and ₹4384.05 respectively.

As of 09 May, 2024, out of 33 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts have given a Sell rating, 11 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Reddys Laboratories Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7113.8 7236.8 -1.7% 6315.2 +12.65% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3207.8 3026.7 +5.98% 2829.2 +13.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 367.7 373.5 -1.55% 315.5 +16.55% Total Operating Expense 5650.3 5587.2 +1.13% 5096.7 +10.86% Operating Income 1463.5 1649.6 -11.28% 1218.5 +20.11% Net Income Before Taxes 1605.2 1829.1 -12.24% 1329.2 +20.76% Net Income 1309.8 1380.9 -5.15% 960.2 +36.41% Diluted Normalized EPS 77.68 83.31 -6.75% 60.01 +29.45%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1309.8Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹7113.8Cr

