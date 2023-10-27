Dr Reddy's Q2 Results: Net profit rises 33% to ₹1,482 crore, revenue up 9% YoY
Dr Reddy's Q2 Results: The consolidated total revenue from operations was at ₹6,902.6 crore, up 9 per cent, compared to ₹6,331.8 crore in the year-ago period.
Dr Reddy's Q2 Results: Dr Reddy's Laboratories announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Friday, October 27, reporting a rise of 33 per cent in consolidated profit at ₹1,482.2 crore, compared to ₹1,142 crore in the corresponding period last year. The growth in profit was driven by the US generics market.