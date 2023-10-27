Dr Reddy's Q2 Results: Net profit rises 33% to ₹1,482 crore, revenue up 9% YoY

Dr Reddy's Q2 Results: Dr Reddy's Laboratories announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Friday, October 27, reporting a rise of 33 per cent in consolidated profit at ₹1,482.2 crore, compared to ₹1,142 crore in the corresponding period last year. The growth in profit was driven by the US generics market.

The consolidated total revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal came in at ₹6,902.6 crore, up 9 per cent, compared to ₹6,331.8 crore in the year-ago period. The total expenses in the September quarter were up 11.14 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,305.1 crore. The drug maker's total income in the September quarter stood at ₹7,217.6 crore, up 13.25 per cent year-on-year.

Also Read: Torrent Pharma net profit up 24% to ₹386 cr in Q2

"We delivered another quarter of strong results with highest ever sales and profits, driven by market share gains and momentum in our US generics business and robust growth in Europe,'' said G V Prasad, Co-Chairman & MD, Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

“We are continuing to strengthen our pipeline both organically and through business development to drive growth and create differentiation," added Prasad.

Dr Reddy's global generics arm reported a revenue of ₹6,113 crore in the September quarter, up 9.14 per cent from the year-ago quarter, driven by North America, emerging markets and Europe.

North America segment's revenue was at ₹3,170 crore, a growth of 13 per cent, while that of Europe was at ₹528.6 crore, reporting a growth of 26 per cent. The company's revenue from 'Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients' was at ₹962.5 crore, up 16.95 per cent, as against ₹823 crore in the year-ago period.

Dr Reddy's said it was in the process of conducting a bioequivalence study of Semaglutide, an active ingredient in popular weight-loss drugs such as Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk's Wegovy. A bioequivalence study compares a generic test formulation with the original reference drug.

On Friday, shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Friday settled 0.72 per cent lower at ₹5,385.55 apiece on the BSE.

BSE More Information

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!