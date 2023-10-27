Dr Reddy's Q2 Results: Net profit rises 33% to 1,482 crore, revenue up 9% YoY

Dr Reddy's Q2 Results: Dr Reddy's Laboratories announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Friday, October 27, reporting a rise of 33 per cent in consolidated profit at ₹1,482.2 crore, compared to ₹1,142 crore in the corresponding period last year. The growth in profit was driven by the US generics market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The consolidated total revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal came in at ₹6,902.6 crore, up 9 per cent, compared to ₹6,331.8 crore in the year-ago period. The total expenses in the September quarter were up 11.14 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,305.1 crore. The drug maker's total income in the September quarter stood at ₹7,217.6 crore, up 13.25 per cent year-on-year.

"We delivered another quarter of strong results with highest ever sales and profits, driven by market share gains and momentum in our US generics business and robust growth in Europe,'' said G V Prasad, Co-Chairman & MD, Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

“We are continuing to strengthen our pipeline both organically and through business development to drive growth and create differentiation," added Prasad.

Dr Reddy's global generics arm reported a revenue of ₹6,113 crore in the September quarter, up 9.14 per cent from the year-ago quarter, driven by North America, emerging markets and Europe.

North America segment's revenue was at ₹3,170 crore, a growth of 13 per cent, while that of Europe was at ₹528.6 crore, reporting a growth of 26 per cent. The company's revenue from 'Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients' was at ₹962.5 crore, up 16.95 per cent, as against ₹823 crore in the year-ago period.

Dr Reddy's said it was in the process of conducting a bioequivalence study of Semaglutide, an active ingredient in popular weight-loss drugs such as Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk's Wegovy. A bioequivalence study compares a generic test formulation with the original reference drug.

On Friday, shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Friday settled 0.72 per cent lower at ₹5,385.55 apiece on the BSE.

