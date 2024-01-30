Dr Reddy's Q3 net profit rises 11% to ₹1,378.9 crore
Domestic generics sales comprised 16% of global sales, with revenue of ₹1,180 crore, marking a 5% increase due to new product introductions in India
New Delhi: Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (DRL) on Tuesday reported an 11% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its fiscal third quarter net profit (Q3FY24) to ₹1,378.9 crore, driven by market share gains. Revenue rose 7% during the period to ₹7,214.8 crore.
