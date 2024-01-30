Dr Reddy's Q3 net profit rises 11% to 1,378.9 crore

New Delhi: Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (DRL) on Tuesday reported an 11% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its fiscal third quarter net profit (Q3FY24) to ₹1,378.9 crore, driven by market share gains. Revenue rose 7% during the period to ₹7,214.8 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated revenues of ₹6,981.8 crore and net profit of ₹1,313.2 crore.

“We delivered another quarter of highest-ever sales and robust financial performance aided by new products performance and base business market share gain in the US, new products launch momentum, and strong performance in Europe," said GV Prasad, co-chairman and managing director, Dr Reddy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) stood at ₹2,110.7 crore, translating to an Ebitda margin of 29.3%. R&D expenses were recorded at ₹556.5 crore, driven by ongoing clinical trials and development efforts for a diverse product pipeline, including small molecules and biosimilars.

Capital expenditure for the quarter was ₹310 crore, with a free cash flow of ₹20 crore and a net cash surplus of ₹5,910 crore, it said in an exchange filing.

Global generics, the company's mainstay, reported a 7% increase in revenue to ₹6,310 crore. North America was a key contributor, accounting for 46% of global sales at ₹3,350 crore, a 9% increase. This growth was led by market share expansion in key products and revenue from new product launches, although partly offset by price erosion and a net increase in base business volumes. The company introduced four new products in North America during this quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Europe generics contributed 7% to total global sales, with revenues of ₹500 crore, up 15% year-on-year, propelled by six new product launches and improvements in base business volumes, despite some price erosion. Germany led the growth in Europe with a 21% increase in revenue, reaching ₹270 crore.

Domestic generics sales comprised 16% of global sales, with revenue of ₹1,180 crore, marking a 5% increase due to new product introductions in India. The company launched three new brands in the Indian market during Q3FY24. Emerging markets experienced a 2% decline in revenue to ₹1,280 crore, impacted by unfavourable foreign exchange movements. Revenue from Russia dropped 14% to ₹590 crore, attributed to a high base business and adverse currency exchange rates.

Pharmaceutical services and active ingredients (PSAI) segment reported a modest 1% year-on-year growth in revenue to ₹780 crore. New product revenues and favourable foreign exchange gains were offset by price declines and lower business volumes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

