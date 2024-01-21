DRC SYSTEMS IND Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 29.79% YoY

DRC SYSTEMS IND declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 56.96% & the profit increased by 29.79% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 37.09% and the profit increased by 244.5%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.38% q-o-q & increased by 57.82% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 169.33% q-o-q & increased by 13.31% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.14 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 16.33% Y-o-Y.

DRC SYSTEMS IND has delivered -6.32% return in the last 1 week, 35.85% return in the last 6 months, and 23.08% YTD return.

Currently, the DRC SYSTEMS IND has a market cap of ₹222.54 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹68 & ₹27.15 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DRC SYSTEMS IND Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 13.56 9.89 +37.09% 8.64 +56.96% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.77 4.45 +7.38% 3.02 +57.82% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.72 0.62 +15.52% 0.27 +171.43% Total Operating Expense 8.58 8.04 +6.69% 4.25 +102.14% Operating Income 4.98 1.85 +169.33% 4.4 +13.31% Net Income Before Taxes 5.03 1.85 +172.35% 4.5 +11.92% Net Income 5.1 1.48 +244.5% 3.93 +29.79% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.14 0.33 +245.45% 0.98 +16.33%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.1Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹13.56Cr

