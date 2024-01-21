DRC SYSTEMS IND Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 29.79% YoY

DRC SYSTEMS IND declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 56.96% & the profit increased by 29.79% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 37.09% and the profit increased by 244.5%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.38% q-o-q & increased by 57.82% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 169.33% q-o-q & increased by 13.31% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.14 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 16.33% Y-o-Y.
DRC SYSTEMS IND has delivered -6.32% return in the last 1 week, 35.85% return in the last 6 months, and 23.08% YTD return.
Currently, the DRC SYSTEMS IND has a market cap of ₹222.54 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹68 & ₹27.15 respectively.
DRC SYSTEMS IND Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|13.56
|9.89
|+37.09%
|8.64
|+56.96%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.77
|4.45
|+7.38%
|3.02
|+57.82%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.72
|0.62
|+15.52%
|0.27
|+171.43%
|Total Operating Expense
|8.58
|8.04
|+6.69%
|4.25
|+102.14%
|Operating Income
|4.98
|1.85
|+169.33%
|4.4
|+13.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.03
|1.85
|+172.35%
|4.5
|+11.92%
|Net Income
|5.1
|1.48
|+244.5%
|3.93
|+29.79%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.14
|0.33
|+245.45%
|0.98
|+16.33%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5.1Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹13.56Cr
