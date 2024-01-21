Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  DRC SYSTEMS IND Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 29.79% YoY

DRC SYSTEMS IND Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 29.79% YoY

Livemint

DRC SYSTEMS IND Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 56.96% YoY & Profit Increased by 29.79% YoY

DRC SYSTEMS IND Q3 FY24 Results Live

DRC SYSTEMS IND declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 56.96% & the profit increased by 29.79% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 37.09% and the profit increased by 244.5%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.38% q-o-q & increased by 57.82% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 169.33% q-o-q & increased by 13.31% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.14 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 16.33% Y-o-Y.

DRC SYSTEMS IND has delivered -6.32% return in the last 1 week, 35.85% return in the last 6 months, and 23.08% YTD return.

Currently, the DRC SYSTEMS IND has a market cap of 222.54 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 68 & 27.15 respectively.

DRC SYSTEMS IND Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue13.569.89+37.09%8.64+56.96%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.774.45+7.38%3.02+57.82%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.720.62+15.52%0.27+171.43%
Total Operating Expense8.588.04+6.69%4.25+102.14%
Operating Income4.981.85+169.33%4.4+13.31%
Net Income Before Taxes5.031.85+172.35%4.5+11.92%
Net Income5.11.48+244.5%3.93+29.79%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.140.33+245.45%0.98+16.33%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.1Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹13.56Cr

